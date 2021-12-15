Tesla Model 3 wins Edmunds’ EV of 2022, Rivian R1T labeled Editors’ Choice

By

Tesla’s Model 3 all-electric sedan captured Edmunds‘ Electric Vehicle of 2022, while the Rivian R1T won the publication’s Editors’ Choice award.

The Model 3 has captured the EV award for the third time, outlasting the numerous EVs that have entered the market recently, including the Lucid Air Dream Edition and Ford Mustang Mach-E. While the EV sector continues to become saturated with more trendy, high-tech options, the Model 3 continues to show its status as the best EV on the market, even in Edmunds’ ratings.

“Give credit to Tesla. Despite an influx of new electric vehicles hitting the market, the company’s Model 3 is the Edmunds Top Rated EV, a title it’s now held for three years in a row,” the publication wrote about Tesla’s first mass-market vehicle. Add numerous improvements, including wireless charging, additional range, and a power-operated trunk only increased the Model 3’s apparent lead over its competitors. Along with the Model 3’s user-friendly and intuitive, simple design, exterior factors, like Tesla’s massive Supercharging network, makes the Model 3 an ideal candidate for anyone looking for a reasonably-priced EV. It’s important to get another thing straight, too: while other companies continue to improve on their designs, Edmunds says “the Model 3 is still the one to beat.”

Newcomers are also offering exciting electrified options for consumers to feast their eyes upon as the EV sector continues to grow. Edmunds also named the Rivian R1T the Top Rated Editors’ Choice pick for 2022, labeling the all-electric pickup as a vehicle “that has exceeded our expectations and delivered something genuinely new.”

The R1T is the first electric pickup on the market, beating the GMC Hummer EV, Ford F-150 Lightning, and Tesla Cybertruck to the market. It is an extremely capable vehicle, primed for peak performance in challenging, offroad terrains while still giving owners a luxurious interior with all the bells and whistles that one would expect with a model year 2022 vehicle. Three feet of wading depth, 0-60 in only 3.5 seconds, 317 miles of range and 11,000 pounds of towing capacity have all contributed to the R1T’s recognition as the Top Rated Editors Choice vehicle. There are plenty of other candidates, including the Model S Plaid and Lucid Air Dream Edition, which both pack high performance, long range ratings, and luxury interiors. However, the R1T is the first all-electric truck on the market, and with the body style’s popularity in the United States, the R1T is arguably a groundbreaking vehicle.

The R1T also captured MotorTrend’s 2022 Truck of the Year award earlier this week.

“Rivian has made a strong impression with its R1T. And with its R1S SUV arriving soon, we expect the excitement to continue,” Edmunds said about the R1T.

