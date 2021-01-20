Tesla reduces European Model 3 pricing in several markets

Tesla has reduced the price of the Model 3 in several European markets. The changes occurred on Wednesday and were applied to several variants of the all-electric sedan.

The Model 3 is Tesla’s most affordable vehicle and is the company’s most popular car in Europe. After leading several European markets in terms of EV sales, Tesla is making several changes to the pricing options of the Model 3 to increase affordability while combating increasingly tough competition in some of the markets.

Some of the reductions in cost were more sizeable than in others. The largest price cut occurred in France, where the Standard Range+ variant dropped by €6,190, from €49,990 to €43,800. The new price qualifies the vehicle for the more hefty €7,000 incentive package. It previously qualified for a €3,000 incentive in France, DriveTeslaCa reported. The Long Range and Performance variants of the Model 3 also dropped in price in France: the LR from €57,800 to €51,990 and the Performance from €65,990 to €59,990.

Germany also saw sizeable decreases in Model 3 price. The SR+ dropped from €42,990 to €39,990, down €3,000. The Long Range configuration reduced in price equally, from €52,490 to €49,990. The Performance variant is now €4,000 cheaper, moving from €58,990 to €54,990.

Tesla has been relatively successful in Europe with its vehicles. Demand has increased over the past few years, especially with the Model 3 introduction in 2017. However, Europe, a hot spot for electric vehicles, is not a region where Tesla manufactures its vehicles yet. With the Giga Berlin production facility in Germany expected to begin operation later this year, Tesla will be even more competitive in the European market in the coming years.

Most of Tesla’s success has come from Germany, the UK, France, and Switzerland. Other markets, like Norway, have also contributed to Tesla’s growth in Europe. The Model 3 was the most popular EV in December in Norway, selling 4,232 units, 1,900 units more than the second-place Volkswagen ID.3. However, there are plenty of worthy competitors, like the Renault Zoe, Hyundai Kona EV, and the Audi e-Tron. Each of these vehicles has also tasted a bit of success in the European market, something that Tesla is attempting to take away moving forward.

Tesla will attempt to combat its competition with the introduction of the Made-in-Germany Model 3 and Model Y. Both will be built locally in Germany at the new Giga Berlin facility later this year. However, other automakers are making significant strides toward developing successful electric vehicles, but it is undoubtedly Tesla that still dominates that sector as a whole.