Tesla Model 3 Highland approved to receive adaptive headlights in Europe

It appears that the Model 3 Highland will be the first Tesla to actually feature adaptive headlights. This was hinted at in European certification documents that were recently shared online.

Adaptive headlights are considered a step up from traditional headlights, as they can modulate their light to illuminate the road as optimally as possible. With the feature in place, a vehicle could illuminate areas depending on speed and driving conditions, increasing driver safety and visibility.

All Tesla models since 2020 have been equipped with LED matrix headlights, but none of the vehicles have been released with adaptive headlights as a dedicated feature. Interestingly enough, adaptive headlights are still not widely available in the United States, but the function has long been prevalent in Europe, as noted in an autoevolution report. It is then quite unsurprising that Tesla seems to be rolling out the feature for its vehicles in Europe first.

As could be seen in a document that was posted on the Tesla Fahrer & Freunde (TFF) forum in Germany, the electric vehicle maker recently received certification for the rollout of adaptive headlights in Europe. And in true Tesla fashion, the feature would be rolled out through an over-the-air software update.

It should be noted that in the document, the feature is referred to as “Adaptive Main Beam.” The document also included references to the previous generation Model 3 sedan and the Model Y crossover, both of which are not listed as receiving “Adaptive Main Beam” in the document. Considering that Teslas are equipped with LED matrix headlights, however, it would not be surprising if the feature also gets rolled out to vehicles beyond the Model 3 Highland in the future.

The Tesla Model 3 Highland is currently produced exclusively in Gigafactory Shanghai, though expectations are high that the upgraded all-electric sedan will also be produced at the Fremont Factory in the United States this coming year. With this in mind, Tesla customers in the United States may need to exercise some patience before their vehicles could receive the feature.

