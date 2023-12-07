Tesla Model 3 Highland RHD export fleet spotted in Shanghai’s South Port

By

When Tesla China’s weekly insurance registrations were posted for the week of November 27 to December 3, some EV watchers estimated that domestic sales of the upgraded Model 3 seemed to be at the same level as they were before. A recent video from the Shanghai South Port terminal appears to have provided a possible explanation behind the new Model 3’s estimated local sales.

The video was shared online by longtime Tesla watcher Wu Wa, who has been following the progress and development of Giga Shanghai since its earliest days. As could be seen in the video, the electric vehicle maker has been gathering yet another fleet of Model 3 Highland and Model Y units for export at the terminal.

The Tesla watcher also observed that most of the vehicles that were parked at the Shanghai South Port terminal at the time of the flyover were Right-Hand Drive (RHD).

The sighting of the RHD export fleet from Tesla China was appreciated by members of the electric vehicle community, especially those from countries like Australia. Such countries are RHD, and they are also supplied by Giga Shanghai. Thus, the vehicles that were captured in the recent flyover would likely be delivered to RHD countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and Japan.

So far, the upgraded Tesla Model 3 is only being produced in Giga Shanghai. Thus, every country that currently offers the Model 3 Highland is being supplied by the China-based electric vehicle production plant. With this in mind, perhaps it is not surprising that domestic sales of the upgraded Model 3 have remained consistent over the past weeks and months.

For now, at least, Giga Shanghai would have to address the demand for the Model 3 Highland worldwide — at least until the upgraded Model 3 gets produced in the Fremont Factory in California. Giga Shanghai would likely be very busy in the coming months as well, as speculations and leaks have hinted that a new Model 3 Performance would also be released in the first half of 2024.

Watch Wu Wa’s recent drone flyover in the video below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Model 3 Highland RHD export fleet spotted in Shanghai’s South Port