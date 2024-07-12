By

Tesla has launched a new Model 3 configuration in the United States that will be under $35,000 after the federal electric vehicle tax credit is applied.

The new Model 3, known as the Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive, is one of the most well-thought-out EVs Tesla has come out with. For an ultra-affordable price, owners will get over 360 miles of range, exceptional acceleration, and a high-top speed comparable with most luxury cars.

Tesla Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive

Starting at $34,990 after the $7,500 EV tax credit, the Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive is the most affordable vehicle in Tesla’s lineup, coming in at $4,000 under the normal RWD configuration.

The vehicle has an EPA-estimated 363 miles of range, and goes 125 MPH at its peak. Adding to the performance metrics, it also goes from 0-60 MPH in just 4.9 seconds.

Model 3 Long Range RWD now available in the US & 🇵🇷 Maximum range & more affordable – starts at $34,990 after $7,500 federal tax credit Specs below:

– 363 mile range (EPA est. w/ 18″ Photon wheels)

– 0-60 in 4.9 secs

– 125 mph top speedhttps://t.co/TIVZsO3yNq — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) July 12, 2024

Tesla also launched the vehicle in Puerto Rico.

Tesla for under $30,000

While the federal EV tax credit brings the vehicle down to $34,990, Tesla also factors in $5,000 of gas savings over the span of five years. This would bring the vehicle down, hypothetically, for under $30,000, at $29,999.

For the price, the range and performance simply do not get much better. There are very few electric vehicles on the market right now that are even close to comparable at this price point with its performance metrics and range rating.

Tesla currently does not have the vehicle listed for lease availability.

First Deliveries

It appears Tesla is prepared to deliver this new Model 3 configuration before the end of the month. Delivery is already listed at between July and August 2024.

Tesla launched this new Model 3 body style earlier this year in the United States. Called “Highland” by many, the vehicle features more defined exterior shaping and new headlights. It also has better suspension and handling, and an even more minimalistic interior.

We test drove one when they first came to the U.S. You can check out that review here:

All in all, this is a good move by Tesla. Offering such a great price on a Model 3 with this amount of range and next-level performance should help sell more units.

Model 3 demand has taken a backseat to the Model Y in recent years, so anything to complement the great options on the crossover side with a competitive sedan offering will benefit the company and consumers alike.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla launches new Model 3 Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive priced at under $35k