Tesla’s expansion plans for Giga Berlin have hit another hurdle. German media reported that part of Tesla Giga Berlin’s expansion approval will be postponed.

The Brandenburg State Office for the Environment was expected to approve the first part of Tesla Giga Berlin’s expansion plans by fall 2024. However, local media reports hint that the approval will be delayed.

According to Tesla’s plant manager for Giga Berlin André Theirig, the company initially hoped to receive approval for the first stage of the expansion between January and March of this year. Tesla and state authorities agreed to a new schedule in the fall. Some reports suggest Tesla’s job cuts might have affected Giga Berlin’s expansion approval. In April, Tesla cut 400 jobs from Giga Berlin.

Despite facing numerous hurdles this year in and out of Germany, Tesla remains confident that Giga Berlin’s expansion will push forward.

“We are confident that, despite current delays, the next expansion steps can be initiated as soon as possible in coordination with the state government and the authorities,” said a Tesla spokesperson.

Tesla Giga Berlin’s expansion plans are expected to increase the factory’s production capacity from 500,000 units to 1 million electric vehicles (EVs). The approval for Tesla Giga Berlin’s expansion has been cut into several parts.

The Brandenburg State Office of the Environment already approved the initial work needed for Giga Berlin’s expansion. The approval only covers work related to the expansion within Giga Berlin’s existing facility. It allows Tesla to begin work on a logistics area for new vehicles, the construction of underground lines and staircases at the press shop, and the installation of rooftop solar panels. The state office agency has not approved forest clearing activities for Giga Berlin’s expansion yet.

