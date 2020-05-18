Tesla owner adds exhaust mod to Model 3 after missing engine sounds

A Tesla Model 3 owner added an aftermarket sound system to simulate the sounds of a combustion engine in his all-electric sedan.

The addition of the fake exhaust kit allows owners to customize the noise volume and tone of the “engine noise,” giving a full range of customization to the Model 3, making it sound like a petrol-powered car.

A YouTube channel known as SneakerheadinthebayVlogs uploaded a video showcasing the kit itself, along with some brief descriptions of the installation process and also a few clips of the vehicle in action. The custom-wrapped Model 3 is no longer stealthy or silent, as it sounds more like a typical gas-powered sedan with a modified exhaust system.

The kit is manufactured by United Kingdom-based Milltek, a company that manufacturers a series of stainless steel exhaust components, but has also added a series of “Active Sound Generators” for the Model 3, Model S, and Model X to its catalog. Prices run approximately $2,000, or £1,700 in the UK.

SneakerheadinthebayVlogs stated that his reasoning for putting the system on his Model 3 was due to the absence of engine noise, which is something he missed. “Some of you guys may be wondering, ‘Why did you purchase an exhaust for the Tesla?’ The Tesla is cool and all, but I honestly miss the noise of just a regular exhaust. I miss hearing something from the car,” he said. “All my previous cars, they’ve had exhaust modifications, and this is my first electric car.”

He then goes on to mention another YouTube video where the Milltek exhaust was displayed on a Tesla, which caught his interest and convinced him to buy the same system for his vehicle. SneakerheadinthebayVlogs may be talking about a video from Archie Hamilton Racing, which Teslarati covered in the past.

Archie Hamilton Racing’s reasoning for installing the noise system was due to the belief that the world isn’t ready for EVs. “It’s too loud, so when you’re driving along, you get a lot of road noise in the car. Sometimes …it’s just nice to have an engine burbling away rather than just tire and wind noise. It feels more natural to have that,” a spokesperson said in the video.

However, Tesla vehicles built on or after September 1 are equipped with a noisemaker for pedestrian safety when cars are traveling below 19 mph.

The modification is undoubtedly an interesting one, and whether one agrees with its use or not, it will make a Tesla stand out in a crowd of entirely silent electric vehicles.

Watch SneakerheadinthebayVlogs’ video of the Model 3 with an exhaust kit below.