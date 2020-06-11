Tesla Model 3 with plug-in hack takes out Performance variant

A company known as Ingenext has developed a series of Performance Boost options for the Tesla Model 3. The easy-to-install upgrade claims to turn the Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive into a machine that can achieve better acceleration than the top-of-the-line Model 3 Performance variant.

Both of the Tesla Model 3 Dual Motor variants mentioned above have impressive performance specifications. Although the Long Range All-Wheel Drive configuration is not quite as fast as the Performance variant, it’s 4.4 seconds 0-60 mph acceleration is enough to give even the most experienced drivers a bit of an adrenaline rush when pressing the accelerator.

However, the team at Ingenext seems to have loopholed the Model 3’s system by offering a simple plug-in device that turns the 4.4 seconds 0-60 mph time into a thing of the past. The “Stage 1” DIY Performance boost module claims to add an additional 50 horsepower to the Model 3 Dual Motor and decrease its 0-60 mph time to 3.8 seconds. A Stage 2 “Ghost” upgrade is also available, which claims to add 150 horses and turn a Model 3 Dual Motor into a Model 3 Performance, with 3.2 second 0-60 mph times.

Electrified Garage is selling the two Performance boost packages from Ingenext on its website. The Stage 1 upgrade is on sale for $1,100 (originally $1,500) and the Stage 2 “Ghost” is $2,250 (originally $3,000).

The purchase of the Stage 1 Performance Boost gives the Model 3 LR AWD a faster 0-60 time than Tesla’s “Acceleration Boost” upgrade, which advertises a 3.9-second acceleration rate.

Tesla released the “Acceleration Boost” upgrade in December 2019, and its $2,000 price tag is well worth the money considering the convenience of the feature. The upgrade is purchasable through the Tesla Smartphone app and downloads the appropriate software directly to the car.

However, it is $900 more expensive than the Stage 1 Performance Boost and is also one-tenth of a second slower.

The installation of either Performance Boost plug-in allows any driver to improve the speed and acceleration of their Model 3 with a simple modification. Rich Rebuilds, the owner of the Electrified Garage, said it best. No matter what modifications you make to the Model 3, the performance stays relatively the same. An owner can put on performance tires, lower the body, and wrap the car, but the Model 3 will end up operating in the same fashion.

This fact could turn some Tesla-curious buyers away from purchasing the electric vehicle. Internal combustion engine cars can be subjected to several different modifications that can improve performance. Exhausts, transmissions, spark plugs, and air intakes can all be changed, modified, or upgraded on a gas-powered machine to increase speed and performance. However, Tesla’s electric cars do not have interchangeable parts, so performance upgrades are less frequent and are rarely changeable.

However, Ingenext’s plug-in system improves performance, lowers 0-60 mph times, and makes the Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive variant faster than the Performance configuration.

Watch Rich Rebuild’s video on the Stage 2 “Ghost” upgrade below.