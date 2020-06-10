Tesla officially begins Model Y international deliveries, starting with Canada

Tesla officially began its first Model Y international deliveries on Tuesday, with customers in Vancouver, British Columbia showcasing their newest all-electric crossover on social media.

“Some really exciting news this morning. As you may have heard through the grapevine, Model Y deliveries are beginning in Vancouver this month (June), and I am happy to confirm this,” said Charlie Wang, an advisor who works at Tesla’s Vancouver showroom.

British Columbia Tesla Owners Instagram page shared photos of a Deep Blue Metallic Model Y being delivered to its new Canadian owners.

The Canadian variants of the Model Y start at CAD 75,990 ($59,720) for the Long Range and CAD 85,990 ($64,199) for the Performance, before local incentives.

The international rollout of the Model Y comes on the heels of a renewed effort to ramp production from the company’s Fremont, California, following a month-long shutdown. Tesla CEO Elon Musk indicated that Model Y production at Fremont was of utmost priority, in a leaked company email.

“It is extremely important for us to ramp up Model Y production and minimize rectification needs. I want you to know that it really makes a difference to Tesla right now.”

While unofficial, the Model Y has also made its way to Germany. A German electric car rental company has obtained a Model Y for its fleet, but Tesla’s localized German website still explains that deliveries are not going to occur until 2021. European Model Y owners are expected to receive their vehicles when Giga Berlin officially enters its production phase, slated for early next year.