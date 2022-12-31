Tesla Model S and Model X get last-minute discounts for 2022

By

It appears that Tesla’s year-end sale for its premium all-electric vehicles in the United States is not over yet. As could be seen on the electric vehicle maker’s official website, it’s not just new Model 3 and Model Y inventory units that are being given discounts. Now, Model S and Model X inventory units come with perks as well provided that the vehicles are delivered before the end of the year.

While the new incentives for the Model S and Model X are only available for pretty much the last couple of days of the year, they are substantial nonetheless. As per Tesla’s website, new inventory Model S and Model X vehicles ordered today and delivered by December 31, 2022 would receive a $7,500 discount and free 10,000 miles of Supercharging. This is a pretty compelling combination, as it brings down the price of the two flagship sedans by a notable degree.

Part of the reasons behind this strategy may be the upcoming effects of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which is expected to provide a $7,500 federal tax credit for qualified electric vehicles. Interestingly enough, the Model S and Model X are not eligible for the IRA’s incentives, at least according to a list of qualified vehicles from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). As per the IRS’ list, only variants of the Model 3 and Model Y are eligible to receive incentives from the IRA.

With this in mind, it would appear that Tesla’s last-minute discounts and incentives for the flagship Model S and Model X are mostly a way for the company to ensure that it delivers as many vehicles as possible before the end of the year. Whether this provides a substantial contribution to Tesla’s overall delivery figures for Q4 2022 remains to be seen. That being said, Tesla discounts are rare to begin with, so the reduced prices of the new Model S and Model X inventory units should be attractive to a good number of premium EV buyers.

Earlier this year, Elon Musk stated that Tesla would aim to produce more than 1.5 million vehicles in 2022. Based on the company’s production of 929,910 cars in the first three quarters of the year, it must manufacture over 570,000 additional vehicles to reach this goal. It is unlikely that Tesla will meet Elon Musk’s estimate, but the company’s Q4 results are still expected to be impressive nonetheless.

