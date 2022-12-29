Tesla, VW and several other EVs that qualify for the new 2023 US EV tax credit

By

Tesla, Volkswagen, and several other EV manufacturers qualify for the new 2023 U.S. EV tax credit. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced the vehicles that qualify for the 2023 EV tax credit. The full list of EV models eligible for the new and updated $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit includes EVs made by fourteen manufacturers.

The IRS noted that the vehicles on the list below don’t automatically qualify but must also have undergone final assembly in North America and not exceed a manufacturer-suggested retail price (MSRP) of $80,000 for vans, SUVs, and pickups or $55,000 for other vehicles. The full list is as follows:

2023 Audi Q5 TFSI e Quattro (PHEV)

2022-2023 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid

2022-2023 Ford E-Transit

2022-2023 Ford F-150 Lightning

2022-2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2022-2023 Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring

2022-2023 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring

2021, 2022, 2023 Nissan Leaf

2021, 2022 Nissan Leaf S Plus

2021, 2022 Nissan Leaf SL Plus

2021, 2022 Nissan Leaf SV

2021, 2022, 2023 Nissan Leaf SV Plus

2022, 2023 Rivian R1S

2022, 2023 Rivian R1T

2022, 2023 Chrysler Pacifica PHEV

2022, 2023 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

2022, 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

2023 Tesla Model 3 Rear Wheel Drive

2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

2023 Tesla Model 3 Long Range

2023 Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive – 7-seat variant (3-rows)

2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range – 7-seat variant (3-rows)

2023 Tesla Model Y Performance – 7-seat variant (3-rows)

2023 Tesla Model Y All-Wheel Drive – 5-seat variant (2-rows)

2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range – 5-seat variant (2-rows)

2023 Tesla Model Y Performance – 5-seat variant (2-rows)

2023 Volkswagen ID.4

2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro

2023 Volkswagen ID.4 Pro S

2023 Volkswagen ID.4 S

2023 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro

2023 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S

2022 Volvo S60 (PHEV)

2022 Volvo S60 Extended Range

2022 Volvo S60 T8 Recharge (Extended Range)

General Motors, Kia, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Proterra, and Subaru were also on the list. The IRS noted that these manufacturers entered into a written agreement with the agency and have plans to become a “qualified manufacturer” but haven’t submitted a list of specific makes and models that are eligible at this time.

Although there were several Tesla Model Ys on the list, not all of them qualified as SUVs, which would have enabled them to have a higher MSRP limit of $80,000. The IRS seems to only consider the seven-seat Model Y and the VW ID.4 AWD as SUVs.

If you’d like to see if your vehicle meets the requirements, you can use the vehicle identification number (VIN) decoder tool under “Specific Assembly Location Based on VIN” on the Department of Energy’s website.

Disclosure: Johnna is a $TSLA shareholder and believes in Tesla’s mission.

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Tesla, VW and several other EVs that qualify for the new 2023 US EV tax credit