Tesla Model S and Model X deliveries launch in Mainland China

Tesla has launched deliveries of the 2023 Model S and Model X in Mainland China.

Tesla announced today on its Twitter page that it has started deliveries of this year’s Model S and Model X builds, ending an extensive wait for the flagship vehicles as the automaker has only offered its mass-market Model 3 and Model Y to owners in China.

In late 2022, Tesla started hinting that the Model S and X would finally make their way to China for initial deliveries in the first half of 2023. Early pricing information was released, bringing the Model S and Model X to the market with price stages over RMB 1,000,000, or $144,000. At the time, late 2022 was slotted for initial deliveries, but these estimates were removed.

Early this year, Tesla committed to bringing the vehicles to China by Q2, and it has reached that expectation. The vehicles are also starting at lower price points than initially thought, with the Model S starting at RMB 789,900 ($114,726.00) and the Model X coming in at RMB 879,000 ($127,667.00).

Both the Model S and Model X will be imported to China from Tesla’s Fremont Factory. The production plant, which is located in Northern California, is still the only Tesla factory that produces the two flagship vehicles, as the cars only make up a small percentage of the company’s overall deliveries. The Model 3 and Model Y have performed extremely well in the market, with Tesla being consistently ranked at the top of the manufacturers’ sales rankings in China.

Tesla started Model S Plaid deliveries in the U.S. back in 2021, and Model X vehicles made their way to customers shortly after. Now that the vehicles are on their way to customers in China and deliveries are beginning, it shows potential for the vehicles to spur a new bit of life by contributing to Tesla’s quarterly delivery figures.

Customers in the market have been waiting for the Model S and Model X to arrive for several years, so this gives the flagship cars a new boost of interest from those who have not had the opportunity to own one of Tesla’s most luxurious vehicles in its lineup.

