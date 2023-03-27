Rivian echoes Elon Musk, pushes engineers to return to in-person work

By

Rivian is reportedly asking its manufacturing engineering team to work in person either in Irvine, California, or Normal, Illinois.

As the COVID pandemic increasingly becomes a fleeting memory in the United States, more and more businesses are asking workers to return to work in person. Perhaps no one has been more vocal about this movement than Elon Musk, who quickly eliminated remote work at Twitter when he acquired the company. Now, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Rivian is looking to do the same with its manufacturing engineering team.

According to the WSJ, Rivian is asking its manufacturing engineering team to relocate to its Normal, Illinois production facility or its Irvine, California headquarters as the company hopes to battle production snarls and cash flow issues. Insiders told the WSJ the automaker is looking to separate from employees unwilling to return to work, offering them severance and replacing them with in-person counterparts.

In a comment to Teslarati, Rivian noted, “In terms of ramping production, it’s helpful to have the manufacturing and engineering teams closer to our facilities in Normal as well as our headquarters in Irvine.” However, the automaker did not clarify when the policy would be implimented or the number of employees that could be affected.

Rivian currently aims to produce 50,000 vehicles this year, including delivery vans that it will deliver to Amazon. However, achieving production numbers higher than that could be critical to helping the business’s profitability problem.

Currently, Rivian is on track to lose another $6 billion this year, after losing roughly $6.2 billion last year, but is still aiming to achieve profitability by the end of 2024. Rivian is sitting on approximately $12 billion in cash and cash equivalents and has recently acquired another $1.5 billion from the sale of bonds, which should just about last them until the end of 24′, but the expectation of profitability is profoundly critical.

Along with raising capital, Rivian is employing numerous cost-cutting measures, which only further emphasize the importance of its manufacturing engineering team being in person. Most recently, the company has released an all-new speaker system which has cut production costs by removing a pair of speakers and removing the need for a third-party supplier. Rivian has also pushed back its second generation of trucks, which is now set to launch in 2026, and gone through 2 rounds of layoffs.

Following these moves, Rivian’s stock has somewhat stabilized but remains significantly down from its IPO high in 2021.

William is not a Rivian shareholder, nor has he purchased any Rivian bonds.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Rivian echoes Elon Musk, pushes engineers to return to in-person work