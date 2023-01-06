By

Amidst its aggressive price cuts for the Model 3 and Model Y in China, Tesla has also announced the official prices of its two flagship vehicles in the country — the Model S sedan and the Model X SUV. The electric vehicle maker also provided an estimate for the new Model S and Model X’s first deliveries in China.

Tesla produces the Model 3 and Model Y at Gigafactory Shanghai, but it still imports the Model S and Model X from the United States as the vehicles are still exclusively built at the Fremont Factory. It was then no surprise to see that the new Model S and Model X’s prices are quite steep in China.

As posted on Tesla China’s official Weibo account, the new Model S starts at RMB 789,900 (about $115,000), while the new Model X starts at RMB 879,000 (about $128,000). The Model S Plaid, on the other hand, starts at RMB 1,009,900 (about $147,000), and the Model X Plaid starts at RMB 1,039,900 (about $151,000).

In comparison, the Model S starts at $104,990 in the United States, while the Model S Plaid is priced at $135,990. The new Model X starts at $120,990 in the United States while the Model X Plaid is priced at $138,990.

Reflecting some of the changes in the Model S and Model X in the United States, customers in China could also select the type of steering system they wish to have on their vehicles. Buyers of the new Model S and Model X could now select between a traditional round steering wheel or the vehicles’ controversial yoke steering system, which has been highly praised by CEO Elon Musk.

While a specific delivery date for the new Model S and Model X have not been listed on Tesla China’s official website, the vehicles’ configurator estimates that deliveries of the new flagship premium electric cars would start sometime in the second quarter. This is true for both the Dual Motor AWD and Plaid variants of the Model S and Model X.

As per Tesla’s Q4 and FY 2022 vehicle delivery and production report, the electric vehicle maker was able to sell 17,147 Model S and Model X in the fourth quarter. A total of 66,705 new Model S and Model X were also sold in 2022. Considering that China-based customers are now able to order the flagship cars, it would not be surprising if the new Model S and Model X see more deliveries in the following quarters.

