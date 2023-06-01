Tesla Model S and Model X formally dropped in select RHD countries

By

In what has been described as the end of an era of sorts, Tesla has formally dropped the Model S sedan and Model X SUV from its Australian and New Zealand websites. Similar updates have been observed in other locations, such as Hong Kong and Singapore.

A look at Tesla’s official pages for the Model S and Model X in the affected countries would show a short but direct message at the top of the page stating that the flagship vehicles are simply not available for order. Links to the Model S and Model X have also been removed from the specific local Tesla websites.

In a way, the update seems to be due to the absence of right-hand drive variants of the flagship sedan and SUV. While the Model S and Model X are sold in places like Japan, which typically adopts RHD vehicles, such countries still allow left-hand drive cars on their roads. It should be noted that when Tesla launched the new Model S and Model X in Japan, the company also made it a point to highlight that only LHD variants of the flagship vehicles would be produced.

Interestingly, other countries that adopt right-hand drive vehicles, such as the UK and Ireland, do not have the same message on their Model S and Model X pages. This might be because, similar to Japan, the UK and Ireland allow left-hand drive cars on their roads. The same is not true for places like Singapore, which only permit right-hand drive vehicles.

While Tesla’s reasons for the removal of the Model S and Model X in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Singapore are understandable, they are also quite disappointing. Some longtime Tesla owners who placed orders for the new flagship cars have noted that the change would likely be received negatively by early adopters, especially those who waited years for their new Model S and Model X orders.

Hopefully, Tesla will change course and eventually offer its two flagship cars as RHD vehicles once more. The same would hopefully be true for the company’s upcoming products like the Cybertruck, the next-generation Roadster, and the next-generation car.

