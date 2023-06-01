Volvo EX30 EV takes a page out of Tesla’s design book

By

The Volvo EX30 electric vehicle (EV) appears to take after Tesla’s unique interior design. The Europe-based automaker recently released a few details about the EX30 electric vehicle before its official unveiling on June 7, 2023.

With only a week or so away from Volvo EX30’s official debut, the European car maker shared a few tidbits about the electric vehicle’s design.

“The Volvo EX30 combines all the best elements of Scandinavian design,” said Lisa Reeves, Volvo’s Head of Interior Design. “New materials add creative textures, color, and personality to the cabin, while smart functionality and a great user experience are the hallmarks of every true Volvo creation. Together, these elements distill the essence of a Volvo into a small package.”

According to Volvo, the EX30 EV’s design embraces sustainable thinking and incorporates Scandinavian elements. The electric vehicle’s interior features recycled and renewable materials like denim, flax, and wool.

The one design element that seemed to stick out was Volvo’s decision to remove the gauge cluster from its usual position and put the essential information into a 12.3-inch center screen. The design choice is reminiscent of Tesla’s big center screen, which holds all relevant driving information.

“Inside the EX30, we continue our strategy of contextual and focused interfaces. On the single screen, key driving information such as speed and charge levels are positioned prominently at the top, with navigation, media, and controls easily visible and accessible below. We also include a contextual bar that gives you the most relevant functions for your needs at any time,” noted Volvo’s Head of UX, Tom Stovicek.

Much like Tesla’s voice controls, the Volvo EX30 is built with Google for hands-free help from Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play. It is also the first Volvo car wit comes with wireless Apple CarPlay functionality. The Volvo EX30 comes with 5G in areas where it is available. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms.

With the EX30 EV, Volvo is stepping up its game in the electric vehicle industry. The battery electric vehicle (BEV) is expected to be a small SUV. Volvo’s EX30 EV will be part of a new wave of BEVs as electric vehicle manufacturers focus on producing smaller, more affordable cars.

