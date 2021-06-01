AMD confirms Tesla’s new Model S and Model X will boast RDNA 2 GPUs

By

It appears that Elon Musk was not exaggerating when he stated in the past that the new Tesla Model S and Model X would feature PlayStation 5-level entertainment computing power. During its recent Computex keynote, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su confirmed that Tesla’s new flagship sedan and SUV would indeed feature RDNA 2 GPU architecture.

In her keynote, Dr. Su highlighted the fact that AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics are found in numerous consumer devices today, such as the PlayStation 5. This highlighted the chipmaker’s proficiency in creating hardware that’s designed to handle even the toughest programs and games in the market. The CEO also remarked that AMD’s RDNA 2 graphics would not be confined to laptops and gaming consoles, as they would be found in electric cars as well.

Yeah, new Model S & X have PS5 level entertainment computing power — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2021

“We’re really just getting started with RDNA 2. So you might be surprised to learn the next place you’ll find RDNA 2 graphics. It’s actually on the road, in the electric vehicle market with the new Tesla Model S and Model X,” she confirmed.

The AMD CEO explained that the RDNA 2 graphics would kick in when people are playing something that demands a lot of processing power. This system is similar to how devices such as laptops juggle integrated and discrete graphics cards to optimize power consumption. It should allow Tesla to ensure that its built-in gaming systems do not consume more power than they really need as well.

A block diagram of Tesla’s gaming computer for the Model S and Model X refresh. (Credit: Patrick Schur/Twitter)

“So we’ve actually, we have an embedded AMD Ryzen APU powering the infotainment system in both cars as well as a discrete RDNA 2-based GPU that kicks in when running Triple A games, providing up to 10 teraflops of compute power. We’re thrilled to be working with Tesla to bring the power of Ryzen and Radeon to their newest flagship cars and look forward to giving gamers a great new platform for Triple A gaming,” Dr. Lisa Su said.

With its RDNA 2 graphics system and Triple A gaming capability confirmed, Tesla’s new Model S and Model X are on track to become the vehicles with the most advanced infotainment systems on the road. Interestingly enough, rumors of Tesla’s next flagship vehicles being equipped with an AMD chip began last year when prolific tech leaker Patrick Schur hinted that Tesla was looking into using AMD chips for their cars. A block diagram of Tesla’s infotainment system for the new Model S and Model X emerged earlier this year as well.

Watch AMD’s segment on Tesla’s new Model S and Model X in the video below.

AMD confirms Tesla’s new Model S and Model X will boast RDNA 2 GPUs