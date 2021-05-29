Tesla delays Model S Plaid delivery event to June 10, ‘one more week of tweak’ needed

By

Tesla has delayed its Model S Plaid delivery event to June 10th, after CEO Elon Musk said the vehicle needs “one more week of tweak.”

On May 20th, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the automaker would officially begin delivering the long-awaited Model S Plaid variant to pre-orderers at the company’s Fremont factory in Northern California. The date was scheduled for June 3rd, but now, Musk says that the vehicle isn’t quite ready to make its way to customers.

“Needs one more week of tweak,” Musk said in a Tweet.

Model S Plaid delivery pushed to June 10. Needs one more week of tweak. This car feels like a spaceship. Words cannot describe the limbic resonance. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 29, 2021

The Model S is Tesla’s flagship vehicle. It was first delivered in 2012 and was the company’s first-ever passenger vehicle, following the first generation Tesla Roadster in 2008. During the Q4 2020 Earnings Call, Tesla announced that it would be refreshing the Model S with a completely revamped interior, and deliveries were set to begin in February. However, Tesla had some delays with production, although it is not known what exactly caused the initial hold up.

For months, Plaid Model S reservation holders have awaited any sort of detail regarding when their car would be delivered. Some builds of the Model S Plaid were spotted on haulers outside the Fremont factory in March, but Musk told Teslarati that there were “still many fine details to address, but the final product will be fantastic. There’s nothing else even close.”

Still many fine details to address, but the final product will be fantastic. There’s nothing else even close. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 8, 2021

No details regarding the event itself have been released.

The Model S Plaid has been spotted in the wild several times since its announcement during the Q4 2020 Earnings Call. Tesla routinely tests new vehicles in the areas surrounding Fremont. The most recent was in San Francisco when Teslarati reader Blake Marvin spotted a Model S Plaid build on the street in his neighborhood.

The new Model S starts at $79,990 for the Long Range Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive setup, and $119,990 for the Plaid Powertrain. The Plaid+ Powertrain is $149,990, and will be available in mid-2022, but Tesla is currently not accepting orders for this vehicle as it is evidently sold out.

