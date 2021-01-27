Tesla teases Model S Plaid with refreshed interior: New touchscreen, Roadster steering wheel, and more

Tesla revealed new images of the 2021 Refreshed Model S, showing an updated interior with a new, horizontal dash screen, a new steering wheel, wood grain trim, an updated center console, and a rear passenger touchscreen.

The Model S Refresh has been rumored to be taking place for several months. In December, the company shut down Model S and Model X production lines, initiating the thought that its long-standing sedan and SUV would get the updating they deserve.

Credit: Tesla Credit: Tesla

The revamped interior includes a horizontal dash screen, hailing the design from the Model 3 and Model Y. Previously, the Model S and X both had a vertical touchscreen, spanning from the top of the dash to the center console. Tesla has taken a few pieces of inspiration from the new Model 3 interior and a wireless charging mechanism available below the center screen.

The steering wheel is reminiscent of the Tesla Roadster, with its half-circle design. Tesla has also made the Model S interior even more minimalistic than before, removing air-conditioning and heat vents. Utilizing the Airwave HVAC, the new design has the vents hidden and seems also to be inspired by the Model 3 and Model Y interior. The revised system will have tri-zone controls, allowing for customized airflow options for maximum comfortability.

The Model S also received a newly-designed center console that is a clean, one-piece design. The Model 3 also received an updated center console and storage area, using a sliding door design instead of a traditional swinging architecture. For more storage, door pickets have also been added to the Model S, a feature that has long been absent from the sedan.

In the rear of the vehicle, the passengers will be given the opportunity to have their own small, centrally-located dash screen, which seems to be displaying a game. This indicates that passengers in the back will not get to miss out on all of the fun that the front occupants have, as they will now be involved in all of the gamification and fun that Tesla offers with its cars. Although not displayed, rear climate controls will also likely be available on this screen, keeping every passenger comfortable.

Teslarati spotted the new Model S at the Fremont Factory this past weekend, showing a newly revised body style that keeps the flagship sedan’s classic look with a few updated features. Wider body designs, coupled with several cosmetic updates, and performance modifications give the Tesla Model S the new design it surely deserves.