Tesla Model Y lands in Top 10 best-selling cars in U.S. for 2022

The Tesla Model Y broke into the list of the Top 10 best-selling vehicles in the United States, data shows.

With 252,000 units sold in the United States in 2022, the Tesla Model Y was the sixth-best-selling vehicle in the American automotive market. Data firm Motor Intelligence stated the Tesla Model Y saw a 32.4 percent sales increase last year compared to 2021.

Additionally, the Model Y beat some notable vehicles like the GMC Sierra, Honda CR-V, Toyota Tacoma, and Jeep Grand Cherokee, which filled the seven through ten spots on the list.

Revelations from Tesla brass, including CEO Elon Musk, have always projected the car to do well. Expecting the Model Y to become the best-selling car in the world was the prediction, and while it has not reached that level yet, there is still a chance that it does in the coming years.

Of course, the Model Y will need a continuing increase in popularity. It is already on the right track with its crossover body style, which is ideal for most American consumers based on its versatile size.

“It’s no surprise that Tesla ranks that high,” Michelle Krebs of Cox Automotive said. “The brand, despite all the news and stuff, still dominates the EV market, and it dominates the luxury market. A lot of that strength comes from the Model Y.”

However, pickup trucks dominated this list, with the F-Series from Ford being the best-selling vehicle in the United States last year. The Chevrolet Silverado was second, while the Ram pickup was third. All three of these vehicles saw decreases in overall sales last year, with Ford’s pickup seeing a 9.9 percent drop. However, the Ram pickup felt the most significant hit, with a 17.7 percent reduction.

This could be attributed to softening demand with increasing inventory, one expert told CNBC.

Will the Model Y ever become the best-selling car in the country? Perhaps, but the road will be a little more challenging from here on out. While Tesla has been essentially disqualified from federal tax incentives for several years after capping out the manufacturer’s limit, the newly-revised program also disqualifies the five-seat version of the Model Y, among other popular EVs..

