Tesla shows Model Y with 4680 structural pack, new vehicle colors at Giga Berlin Fest

Tesla put some new and exciting things on display at the “Giga Fest” event it is holding at Giga Berlin on October 9th. Tesla revealed the Model Y’s 4680 structural battery pack, along with several new colors that the company will produce at the German factory when production begins later this year.

The photos of the Model Y structural pack were shared by Tesla subreddit u/geniuzdesign. The structural battery pack is one of Tesla’s newest engineering marvels, and Model Y vehicles out of Berlin will presumably be the first vehicles in the world to equip Tesla’s new battery design and the new 4680 cells.

In September 2020, Tesla unveiled the 4680 cell and structural battery pack at its Battery Day Event. For years, Tesla has used 18650 and 2170 battery cells for the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y. However, due to the ongoing battle with electric vehicles attempting to gain price parity with gas-powered vehicles, Tesla planned to engineer a new battery cell with longer life, more affordability, more power, and more range. Additionally, Tesla developed a new structural battery pack that decreases vehicle mass while increasing vehicle rigidity and safety. The 4680 cells answered the first question Tesla had, while the structural battery was a plan for vehicles that would be built in Berlin and in Texas.

CEO Elon Musk confirmed in October 2020 that the Model Y built at Giga Berlin would have the 4680 cell and structural battery pack.

New Paint Colors at Giga Berlin

After CEO Elon Musk confirmed in April 2020 that Giga Berlin would have a world-class paint shop that offered color “layers,” many speculated what would come of it. “Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature,” Musk said in a Tweet in April 2020. Now, it appears that Tesla will produce the Deep Crimson color that Musk’s Model S sported at the Tesla Design Studio in Los Angeles in July 2020.

New deep crimson from Giga Berlin is my favorite — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 19, 2020

Additionally, Alex Voigt, who was in attendance at the Giga Fest event, also stated that a new blue is available for vehicles produced in Berlin.

What you see in the back is a new color from Giga Berlin Model Y paint shop The 2 new colors they start with are Crimson red and a new blue both with an amazing depth und unique in the vehicle market pic.twitter.com/wPnQn1w4oz — Alex (@alex_avoigt) October 9, 2021

