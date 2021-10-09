Tesla Cybertruck rear mega cast to support “Vault” bed with auto tonneau cover

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk provided a quick explanation as to why the Cybertruck requires an 8,000-ton Giga Press. While addressing questions from the audience at Giga Berlin’s Country Fair, Musk hinted that the Cybertruck would require an extremely large rear cast since it would be supporting the vehicle’s 6.5-foot bed.

“Cybertruck will actually have an even bigger casting because of the truck bed. It’s going to have probably an 8,000-ton press or something like that. It’s pretty wild,” Musk said, referring to the upcoming all-electric pickup truck.

Considering the sheer size of the Cybertruck and its bed, it is no wonder that Tesla is looking to utilize an 8,000-ton Giga Press for the vehicle. An 8,000-ton press is unprecedented, especially considering that the Model Y’s 6,000-ton Giga Press was already revolutionary in the automotive industry.

If Tesla were to directly mount the Cybertruck’s vault into the vehicle’s rear megacast, it would make the all-electric pickup truck extremely rigid. Rigidity in a pickup truck is preferable, particularly if the vehicle will be used for real work. This was highlighted by Chevrolet in a previous test of the Silverado HD against an F-Series truck, which ended with the Ford bending its frame after passing through some ramps. Chevy’s conclusions were clear in the test: trucks with good rigidity are better.

This was not the first time Elon Musk referenced the Cybertruck’s special Giga Press. Last January, Musk mentioned the all-electric pickup truck’s 8,000-ton press while speaking at the Q4 2020 earnings call. Musk noted then that the Cybertruck’s casting machine would likely be the largest in the world.

“We’re actually going to be using even bigger casting machines for the rear body of the Cybertruck because it’s a bigger vehicle, and you’ve got a long truck bed that’s going to support a lot of load. So we’ll be using an 8,000-ton casting press for the rear body casting as opposed to the 6,000-ton for the Model Y,” Musk said.

The Cybertruck’s bed is quite unique. Dubbed by the company as the “Vault,” the Cybertruck’s bed features a motorized tonneau cover that fully seals the vehicle’s cargo. The Cybertruck’s motorized tonneau cover offers other advantages to the hulking all-electric pickup truck, with Elon Musk hinting that the component could be laid with solar panels that can provide some extra range. A fully-sealed bed such as the Cybertruck’s is also great for aerodynamics, which would allow the vehicle to remain efficient despite its size.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, reach out to me at [email protected] or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

Tesla Cybertruck rear mega cast to support “Vault” bed with auto tonneau cover