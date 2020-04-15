Tesla aims for world-class paint shop at Giga Berlin, new colors to come

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that Giga Berlin will be the home to the most advanced automotive paint shop in the world.

Musk stated that Berlin’s paint shop would provide high-quality colors in multiple layers that change with the curvature of the car’s body.

“Giga Berlin will have world’s most advanced paint shop, with more layers of stunning colors that subtly change with curvature,” Musk said on Tuesday. The update comes as Giga Berlin’s construction process has halted after the company submitted its first application to begin building the first European production plant Tesla will utilize.

Additionally, Musk noted that both Fremont and Giga Shanghai’s paint facilities would also receive upgrades over time, “but it’s hard to retrofit these improvements to an operating paint shop.” This means owners will across the world will be experiencing more exceptional paint qualities. Still, the time to set these up will be more considerable as the company currently utilizes them for production.

The electric automaker purchased the 300-hectare property in December 2019 and reached a finalized price of $45.48 million in January 2020. The company began preparing the land for the production plant in January by removing small trees and implementing construction roads. Since then, Tesla has recovered World War II ammunition, uprooted trees from 90 hectares of land, found the replacement property for those trees, obliged by environmental concerns, and excavated the site. The company’s construction crews are waiting for approval from the Brandenburg State Government, who will decide if the automaker can break ground on the facility itself.

In early December 2019, Bild obtained a released diagram of what the Giga Berlin site will look like when finished. On the map of the site, a paint shop was located at Location 4.

Tesla Gigafactory 4 Near Berlin (Source: Bild)

Interestingly enough, Musk’s Tweet comes at an interesting time. Just last week, the City of Fremont, where Tesla’s main facility is located, had received several applications from the electric carmaker. One of these described a revamp of the factory’s paint facility, which has been one of the weaker points of the factory, according to Musk. However, Tesla seems to be inciting a desire to improve paint quality for its vehicles, which is one of the more common complaints among Tesla owners.

Tesla is looking toward improving its paint quality and plans to make Giga Berlin the model paint shop for the company’s other facilities. While the company only offers five options currently for paint color, a new high-quality paint that can nearly transform through exposure to different light angles. This could provide customers with an added incentive to buy premium options like Deep Blue Metallic and Red Multi-Coat, as these colors would likely offer some exciting variations through the sun’s rays.