Tesla successfully registers Model Y with China as production nears

Tesla has filed the Model Y crossover with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, making the all-electric vehicle valid for operation within the country’s limits. As Tesla has successfully filed the vehicle with the government agency, all that remains to be done before the Model Y can be built on a mass-market scale is retrieving a “production permit,” which the company will have to obtain.

Tesla owner-enthusiast @Ray4Tesla obtained documents that show the Model Y’s filing to be registered with the Chinese government. The car seems to have been built at the company’s Giga Shanghai production facility, as it dawns the Made in China badge that comes standard with each vehicle built at the facility.

BREAKING: @Tealacn completed the filing of MIC Model Y & now it’s listed as registered with China Ministry of Industry & Information Technology. The photo below clearly shows it’s a Model Y made in 🇨🇳 cuz it carries the badge of 特斯拉 (Tesla in Chinese). Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/cXFUyJET0W — Ray4️⃣Tesla⚡️🚘☀️🔋 (@ray4tesla) November 5, 2020

For any automaker, a car’s production has to be approved by several Chinese government agencies before it can be manufactured on a massive scale. Not only does the car have to be registered with the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, but the same agency is responsible for approving the manufacturing technique after it has been deemed appropriate for passenger transportation.

Tesla jumped through the same hoops when attempting to get the ball rolling with Model 3 production in late 2019. As production processes neared for Giga Shanghai, Tesla was attempting to solidify the Model 3 as the first vehicle produced at the plant. When Tesla received approval for production, the company officially activated lines at the Chinese manufacturing facility in late 2019. Deliveries of the vehicle did not begin until January 2020.

A similar timeline could be adopted by Tesla in this same instance with the Model Y. As production of the vehicle is scheduled for its first production rounds in 2021 “at the earliest,” according to its website, Tesla could begin delivering the vehicle to its first orderers in early 2021. The company plans to produce both the Long Range and Performance variants of the all-electric crossover in China, both offering All-Wheel-Drive capabilities.

The vehicle will be built in the Phase 2 portion of Giga Shanghai’s facility, which is notably larger than the Phase 1 portion where the Model 3 is manufactured. The reason for this is unknown, but it could be directly related to Tesla’s belief that the Model Y will be the company’s most popular vehicle.

Production is expected to begin in 2021, and the Model Y’s ramp globally will start in Shanghai. Next year, Tesla will begin building the Model Y in Europe at its Giga Berlin production facility, introducing the second mass-market vehicle to the worldwide market.