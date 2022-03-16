Tesla Giga Berlin gathers its Model Y fleet ahead of next week’s delivery event

By

Tesla appears to be busy with the final preparations for Gigafactory Berlin’s Model Y delivery event next week, with the company now gathering more of the all-electric crossover in the facility’s premises. Images of the vehicles were shared online by Tesla watchers who have been following the progress of the Germany-based EV production facility since its early days.

With the days counting down to March 22, 2022, Giga Berlin remains abuzz with activity. Work on the facade of Giga Berlin’s battery cell production building continues to make progress, and new graffiti has been unveiled. More importantly, more production Model Ys are now being gathered on Giga Berlin’s Northern Logistics Area. The vehicles, whose build quality seems top-notch, look almost like alien pods waiting for their owners to take them home.

The first batch of Tesla Model Y deliveries at Giga Berlin will be held on March 22 as part of celebrations that will be held on the site. Based on invitations sent by Tesla, attendees of the Giga Berlin Model Y delivery event could register as early as 9 am, though actual handovers of the all-electric crossover would only begin around 1:30 pm. Prior to this, attendees will get a factory tour of Giga Berlin, allowing customers to see exactly how their cars are produced.

Similar to other Tesla handover events, the Model Y delivery ceremony next week includes some fun gimmicks. Owners, for instance, could select the entrance music of their Model Y as it leaves the factory. The celebrations are also quite extensive, as they start at 3 pm all the way to 9 pm. Elon Musk is expected to show up at the event, though no formal announcement has been made so far.

Gigafactory Berlin’s first Model Y deliveries have been a long time coming. When the facility was announced, Tesla aimed to start vehicle deliveries sometime in 2021. That was a pre-pandemic goal, however, and as plans for the facility evolved and local environmental groups opposed the project, Giga Berlin ended up mired in red tape. Fortunately, the facility’s final environmental approval was granted this month, paving the way for local vehicle production to begin.

Tesla Germany is already performing well in the local electric vehicle market despite Giga Berlin not yet being operational. In February 2022, the Tesla Model 3 became the country’s top-selling EV, with the vehicle seeing 3,690 registrations. The Model Y was in second place with 2,254 for February 2022. These numbers would likely see a notable increase once Giga Berlin starts producing vehicles for the local market.

