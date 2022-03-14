Tesla dominates Germany’s February EV registrations — even before Giga Berlin opens

By

Tesla sales in Germany are going strong, with the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover commanding a lead in the country’s electric vehicle segment. This is quite an impressive accomplishment for Tesla, especially considering that its local EV production facility, Gigafactory Berlin, is yet to commence operations.

Monthly sales data from the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) for February 2022 revealed that Tesla saw 3,690 Model 3 registrations last month, making it the most popular electric vehicle in Germany. Its stablemate, the Tesla Model Y crossover, on the other hand, saw 2,254 registrations in February 2022, putting it in second place. Tesla’s numbers are particularly noteworthy since the Model 3 and Model Y held a considerable lead over the 3rd-best-selling EV in the country, the more affordable Fiat 500, which saw 1,392 registrations over the month.

It should be noted that the Fiat 500 is a popular vehicle in Germany in its own right. The Fiat 500 was the top EV in the country back in January, a month when Tesla was still transporting its vehicles to Germany. As per KBA data from January 2022, Tesla only saw 277 Model 3 registrations and 142 Model Y registrations during the first month of the year. This is unsurprising as Tesla Germany, at least for now, is fully dependent on vehicle exports from China and the United States.

The fact that Tesla is already able to top the country’s EV rankings despite having a limited supply of electric cars is a positive sign — one that suggests that there is substantial demand for EVs in the country. Gigafactory Berlin could then ensure that the following months would be far better for Tesla Germany, as it would have a steady stream of locally-produced Model Y.

Tesla, for its part, has started sending out invitations for Gigafactory Berlin’s Model Y delivery event, which will be held on March 22, 2022. As per invitations that Tesla Germany has sent out to customers, the event will commence around 9 am to 10 am, with registrations running until 11 am. Factory tours will be held from 11 am to 1 pm, followed by actual Model Y handovers to customers from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. After some photoshoots at 3 pm, Tesla notes that there will be “celebrations” in the Giga Berlin complex until 9 pm.

Tesla’s Giga Berlin Model Y delivery event seems to be rife with a number of fun gimmicks and flourishes that would make the day memorable. For example, customers of the Model Ys being delivered on March 22 could choose their vehicles’ exit music when they leave the factory. This should provide some additional fun factor to Gigafactory Berlin’s formal opening –and hint at what is likely to come in the following months as the facility ramps its capability to increase its Model Y production output.

Tesla dominates Germany’s February EV registrations — even before Giga Berlin opens