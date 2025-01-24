News

Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ visiting Europe!

(Credit: Tesla)
Starting January 31, 2025, Tesla’s new Model Y will be cruising through Europe!

The new Model Y will be in at least 29 Tesla locations across Europe. Below are the exact locations where you can see Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ in person.

  • Tesla Center Petikko in Vantaa, Finland (Jan. 31 to Feb. 09, 2025)
  • Tesla Bucharest in Voluntari, Romania (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
  • Tesla store at Sveavägen 21 in Stockholm, Sweden (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
  • Tesla Warsaw in Ząbki Poland (Jan. 31)
  • Tesla Athens in Marousi, Greece (February 07-28, 2025)
  • Tesla store Skøyen in Høvik, Norway (Jan. 31 to Feb. 09, 2025)
  • Tesla Exportgatan in Gothenburg, Hisings Backa, Sweden (Jan. 31 to Feb. 28, 2025)
  • Tesla Vienna in Wien, Austria (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
  • Tesla Berlin, Germany (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
  • Tesla Aarhus in Denmark (Jan. 31 to Feb. 02, 2025)
  • Tesla Prague in Průhonice, Czechia (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
  • Tesla Store Kokstad in Norway (Jan. 31 to Feb. 09, 2025)
  • Kovinska 2 in Zagreb, Croatia (Jan. 31 to Mar. 31, 2025)
  • Tesla Munich in Vaterstetten, Germany (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
  • Tesla Frankfurt in Frankfurt am Main, Germany (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
  • Tesla Dusseldorf in Germany(Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
  • Tesla Center Roma in Italy (February 01-15, 2025)
  • Tesla Amsterdam in the Netherlands (February 01-08, 2025)
  • Tesla Zürich in Switzerland (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
  • Tesla Center Milano Vittuone in Italy (February 01-15, 2025)
  • Tesla Brussels Zaventem in Belgium (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
  • Tesla Center Manchester Central in the UK (Jan. 31 to Feb. 16, 2025)
  • Tesla Store London Westfield in the UK (Jan. 31 to Feb. 16, 2025)
  • Paris Madeleine in France (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
  • Tesla Center Lyon Saint-Priest, France (Jan. 31, 2025)
  • Les Pennes-Mirabeau, France (Jan. 31, 2025)
  • Tesla Center in Dublin 18, Ireland (Jan. 31 to Feb. 09, 2025)
  • Tesla Store Valencia in Spain (Jan. 31 to Feb. 15, 2025)
  • Tesla Store Madrid in Fuenlabrada, Spain (Jan. 31 to Feb. 15, 2025)
  • Tesla Center Porto in Portugal (Jan. 31 to Feb. 15, 2025)

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, contact me at maria@teslarati.com or via Twitter @Writer_01001101.

