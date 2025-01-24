Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ visiting Europe!

By

Starting January 31, 2025, Tesla’s new Model Y will be cruising through Europe!

The new Model Y will be in at least 29 Tesla locations across Europe. Below are the exact locations where you can see Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ in person.

Tesla Center Petikko in Vantaa, Finland (Jan. 31 to Feb. 09, 2025)

Tesla Bucharest in Voluntari, Romania (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)

Tesla store at Sveavägen 21 in Stockholm, Sweden (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)

Tesla Warsaw in Ząbki Poland (Jan. 31)

Tesla Athens in Marousi, Greece (February 07-28, 2025)

Tesla store Skøyen in Høvik, Norway (Jan. 31 to Feb. 09, 2025)

Tesla Exportgatan in Gothenburg, Hisings Backa, Sweden (Jan. 31 to Feb. 28, 2025)

Tesla Vienna in Wien, Austria (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)

Tesla Berlin, Germany (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)

Tesla Aarhus in Denmark (Jan. 31 to Feb. 02, 2025)

Tesla Prague in Průhonice, Czechia (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)

Tesla Store Kokstad in Norway (Jan. 31 to Feb. 09, 2025)

Kovinska 2 in Zagreb, Croatia (Jan. 31 to Mar. 31, 2025)

Tesla Munich in Vaterstetten, Germany (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)

Tesla Frankfurt in Frankfurt am Main, Germany (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)

Tesla Dusseldorf in Germany(Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)

Tesla Center Roma in Italy (February 01-15, 2025)

Tesla Amsterdam in the Netherlands (February 01-08, 2025)

Tesla Zürich in Switzerland (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)

Tesla Center Milano Vittuone in Italy (February 01-15, 2025)

Tesla Brussels Zaventem in Belgium (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)

Tesla Center Manchester Central in the UK (Jan. 31 to Feb. 16, 2025)

Tesla Store London Westfield in the UK (Jan. 31 to Feb. 16, 2025)

Paris Madeleine in France (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)

Tesla Center Lyon Saint-Priest, France (Jan. 31, 2025)

Les Pennes-Mirabeau, France (Jan. 31, 2025)

Tesla Center in Dublin 18, Ireland (Jan. 31 to Feb. 09, 2025)

Tesla Store Valencia in Spain (Jan. 31 to Feb. 15, 2025)

Tesla Store Madrid in Fuenlabrada, Spain (Jan. 31 to Feb. 15, 2025)

Tesla Center Porto in Portugal (Jan. 31 to Feb. 15, 2025)

