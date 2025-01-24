Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ visiting Europe!

Starting January 31, 2025, Tesla’s new Model Y will be cruising through Europe!
The new Model Y will be in at least 29 Tesla locations across Europe. Below are the exact locations where you can see Tesla Model Y ‘Juniper’ in person.
- Tesla Center Petikko in Vantaa, Finland (Jan. 31 to Feb. 09, 2025)
- Tesla Bucharest in Voluntari, Romania (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
- Tesla store at Sveavägen 21 in Stockholm, Sweden (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
- Tesla Warsaw in Ząbki Poland (Jan. 31)
- Tesla Athens in Marousi, Greece (February 07-28, 2025)
- Tesla store Skøyen in Høvik, Norway (Jan. 31 to Feb. 09, 2025)
- Tesla Exportgatan in Gothenburg, Hisings Backa, Sweden (Jan. 31 to Feb. 28, 2025)
- Tesla Vienna in Wien, Austria (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
- Tesla Berlin, Germany (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
- Tesla Aarhus in Denmark (Jan. 31 to Feb. 02, 2025)
- Tesla Prague in Průhonice, Czechia (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
- Tesla Store Kokstad in Norway (Jan. 31 to Feb. 09, 2025)
- Kovinska 2 in Zagreb, Croatia (Jan. 31 to Mar. 31, 2025)
- Tesla Munich in Vaterstetten, Germany (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
- Tesla Frankfurt in Frankfurt am Main, Germany (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
- Tesla Dusseldorf in Germany(Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
- Tesla Center Roma in Italy (February 01-15, 2025)
- Tesla Amsterdam in the Netherlands (February 01-08, 2025)
- Tesla Zürich in Switzerland (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
- Tesla Center Milano Vittuone in Italy (February 01-15, 2025)
- Tesla Brussels Zaventem in Belgium (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
- Tesla Center Manchester Central in the UK (Jan. 31 to Feb. 16, 2025)
- Tesla Store London Westfield in the UK (Jan. 31 to Feb. 16, 2025)
- Paris Madeleine in France (Jan. 31 to Feb. 08, 2025)
- Tesla Center Lyon Saint-Priest, France (Jan. 31, 2025)
- Les Pennes-Mirabeau, France (Jan. 31, 2025)
- Tesla Center in Dublin 18, Ireland (Jan. 31 to Feb. 09, 2025)
- Tesla Store Valencia in Spain (Jan. 31 to Feb. 15, 2025)
- Tesla Store Madrid in Fuenlabrada, Spain (Jan. 31 to Feb. 15, 2025)
- Tesla Center Porto in Portugal (Jan. 31 to Feb. 15, 2025)
