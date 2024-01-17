Tesla rolls out Model Y price adjustments in Germany and Sweden

By

Tesla has initiated a round of price cuts for its best-selling car, the Model Y crossover, in Germany and Sweden. The price cuts were implemented about a week after a series of similar adjustments were rolled out for the Model 3 and Model Y in China.

With the price adjustments in place, the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD) in Germany will start at a price of 49,990 euros ($54,340), a reduction of 5,000 euros from its previous price. The Model Y Performance, on the other hand, will start at 55,990 euros ($60,916), a price reduction of 5,000 euros. The base Model Y Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) will start at 42,990 ($46,772) euros, a 1,900-euro reduction from its previous cost.

Tesla’s price cuts for the Model Y in Germany may be part of the company’s efforts to remain competitive in the country. As noted in a Reuters report, Germany’s EV subsidy program ended last month despite initially being expected to last until the end of 2024. This has made the country’s electric vehicle sector more competitive, and it is expected to bring some challenges to domestic carmakers who are already finding it difficult to compete with Chinese EV brands and Tesla.

$TSLA 🇩🇪

NEWS: Tesla slashed Model Y vehicle prices by up to €5.000 in Germany.



Model Y RWD : 42.990€

(from: 44.890€ / -1.900€)



Model Y LR : 49.990€

(from: 54.990€ / -5.000€)



Model Y Pf : 55.990€

(from: 60.990€ / -5.000€) pic.twitter.com/ThNQCiPmlc — Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) January 17, 2024

Interestingly, Tesla Germany’s recent price adjustments for the Model Y were implemented after the company announced that it was suspending the production of the all-electric crossover at Giga Berlin from January 29 to February 11, 2024. As per the electric vehicle maker, the armed conflicts in the Red Sea are adversely affecting its supply chain.

“The armed conflicts in the Red Sea and the associated shifts in transport routes between Europe and Asia via the Cape of Good Hope are also having an impact on production in Gruenheide. The considerably longer transportation times are creating a gap in supply chains,” Tesla noted.

It’s not just Germany that has received a price reduction for the Tesla Model Y. As per a report from CarUp, Tesla Sweden also implemented a price reduction for the all-electric crossover. A look at the Model Y order page in Sweden shows that the vehicle saw price reductions of up to SEK 55,000 depending on the variant.

Following the price adjustment, the base Model Y RWD in Sweden now starts at SEK 534,170, a decrease of around SEK 50,000. The Model Y Long Range Dual Motor AWD, on the other hand, saw its price fall from SEK 669,000 to SEK 614,170, a reduction of approximately SEK 55,000. In a comment, Tesla Sweden noted that the Model Y’s price reduction was due in part to production efficiencies.

“In our quest to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, a key focus for us in 2024 is to enable Tesla to become more accessible to more and more people. Our goal is to achieve this by leveraging our innovative engineering and manufacturing processes, which make production more time- and cost-effective. By passing on the efficiency gains to our customers, we can make our product even more affordable. Model Y is now available from SEK 534,170,” Tesla noted.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla rolls out Model Y price adjustments in Germany and Sweden