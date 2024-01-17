Starlink authorizes Peplink as its first technology provider

By

SpaceX’s Starlink entered into an agreement with Peplink as its Authorized Technology Provider.

Peplink provides a complete SD-WAN solution to customers, including edge routers that can connect multiple fixed or cellular WAN links simultaneously. It will provide technological support to Starlink connections through authorized solution providers.

Starlink and Peplink share a common goal. Peplink aims to deliver “unbreakable connectivity. Anytime. Anywhere.” The pair plans to to offer value-added networking products and services worldwide through Authorized Peplink & Starlink Solution Providers.

“Peplink has developed patented hardware and software solutions that ensure unbreakable connectivity in any scenario, from point of sale systems and remote office locations to mobile broadcasters, emergency response, and global sailing vessels. Our combined solution gives any business access to affordable, fast, and reliable Internet bandwidth globally,” stated Alex Chan, CEO and founder of Peplink.

Meanwhile, Starlink offers internet connection on land, sea, and air. SpaceX’s internet service will also offer Direct to Cell service in dead zones.

“Starlink is excited to work with our Authorized Technology Providers to continue solving complex customer connectivity issues to expand access to high-speed Internet for businesses and mobile users across the globe,” said Chad Gibbs, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations.

Starlink’s goals will move forward with Peplink, particularly in the cruise ship industry. The partners recently deployed Peplink multi-link aggregation routers and multiple Starlink satellite terminals on a large cruise ship. With Peplink technology, Starlink achieved over 1 Gbps capacity on cruise ships, providing stable and seamless internet connectivity to passengers.

