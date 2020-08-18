Tesla Model Y gets added to Radio Flyer kids fleet

Tesla’s newest electric vehicle, the Model Y, has been added to Radio Flyer’s lineup of cars for kids.

The Model Y is Tesla’s first crossover SUV. It has a currently available five-seat option and a soon-to-be-released seven-seat variant. Now, Radio Flyer has released a one-seater option for the younger Tesla enthusiasts to take advantage of.

Radio Flyer has the Model Y replica available for young drivers of ages 1 1/2 to 4. The reduced size makes it a perfect addition for younger Tesla enthusiasts who are a fan of the new crossover design.

Tesla Model Y from Radio Flyer. (Credit: Radio Flyer) Tesla Model Y from Radio Flyer. (Credit: Radio Flyer) Tesla Model Y from Radio Flyer. (Credit: Radio Flyer) Tesla Model Y from Radio Flyer. (Credit: Radio Flyer) Tesla Model Y from Radio Flyer. (Credit: Radio Flyer) Tesla Model Y from Radio Flyer. (Credit: Radio Flyer)

The design of the Model Y replica includes authentic details that fit the crossover’s shape and size. Black Induction Wheels that are reminiscent of the car’s real-life rims are covered with rubber grip tread for improved handling and performance. Lastly, a working steering wheel will let young drivers navigate through their homes or in their driveways, just like their adult counterparts.

Parents beware: a honking horn is also included, so have some ibuprofen on tap for a potential migraine.

Radio Flyer’s inclusion of the Model Y becomes the newest addition of Tesla vehicles that the company has added to its fleet. The Model S is also available on the site for younger drivers to own.

More interestingly than that, the widespread appeal of Tesla’s vehicles has encouraged a longtime company like Radio Flyer to adopt some of the electric cars to its own fleet, which is a great way to introduce children to the ongoing growth of electric vehicles.

The kids who are driving around the smaller versions of Tesla’s Model S and Model Y could very well be owners of the real-life variants of the car in 15 or 20 years. Tesla’s demand continues to grow throughout the worldwide automotive market, and starting children at a young age may encourage them to be more familiar with sustainable cars.

The Model Y is available on Radio Flyer’s website for just $99.99, which is considerably less than the Model S, which starts at $499.99. The Model Y does not have a motor in it, so kids will use their feet to maneuver the vehicle through their surroundings.