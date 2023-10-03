Tesla adds Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive to U.S.

By

Tesla has added a new Rear-Wheel-Drive configuration of the Model Y all-electric crossover to the United States market.

The vehicle is now the third Model Y configuration available in the United States and joins the Dual Motor All-Wheel-Drive variations, which were the Long Range and Performance options.

Tesla has listed the vehicle at $43,990, and depending on local incentives, the vehicle can be as low as $30,390.

The Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive does qualify for the full $7,500 tax rebate.

The vehicle is similar to the Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive that was launched in the European market last year, which offered roughly the same amount of range and a similar acceleration rate.

The vehicle is also available in Mexico and Canada.

Based on some of the specs of the Model Y Rear-Wheel-Drive, it appears the LFP cells may be present in this vehicle as it features a lower range rating and slightly padded acceleration.

Tesla said several years ago that it planned to transition its Standard-Range vehicles to LFP cells, which would be more suited for the lower range ratings.

We believe this vehicle was built in Gigafactory Texas and could be a product of the newly upgraded production lines at the factory, which was one of the reasons for Tesla’s less-than-expected production and delivery figures in Q3 2023.

This vehicle could be a key piece of Tesla meeting its 1.8 million unit delivery goal for the year. As the Model 3 Highland is set to begin deliveries in China, Europe, and the Middle East this month, and the Cybertruck is expected to make its first deliveries as soon as late October, the new Model Y RWD configuration will bring an affordable price point to consumers, especially if they take advantage of the federal and local tax credits that will bring prices down even further.

