Tesla launches new Rear-Wheel-Drive Model Y for European market

Tesla has launched a new Rear-Wheel-Drive configuration of the Model Y that will be built for the European market.

The vehicle is simply named “Model Y” on Tesla’s German Design Studio, and it starts at €53,990 ($53,965.45). Tesla lists the range as 430 kilometers (267.19 miles) per charge based on WLTP certifications with a maximum speed of 217 km/h (134.838 MPH).

The price of the vehicle already includes the €7,500 “environmental bonus,” as do the rest of the Model Y vehicles. According to Tesla, vehicles with a net list price on a base model that does not exceed €65,000 are eligible. However, Germany has discussed removing environmental credits altogether as EV adoption has continued to pick up in the country.

Deliveries are expected to begin in December 2022, but could push until February 2023, according to the Design Studio. The Model Y RWD is being offered with deliveries as early as November in some markets. @TSLA_Ownrs_DK, who saw the new trim initially, said deliveries in Denmark are expected to begin a month before they are in Germany

BREAKING: #TSLA Model Y med baghjulstræk kan nu købes i DK⚡️🤩🇩🇰🔋 Levering starter til november – Pris: 449.900 kr

– Rækkevidde: 455 km

– Tophastighed: 217 km/t

– 0-100: 6,9s pic.twitter.com/C107SrG7eU — Tesla Club Denmark (@TSLA_Ownrs_DK) August 26, 2022

It is currently unclear if the vehicle is being produced in Gigafactory Berlin or in Shanghai. Tesla is just ramping production at Berlin to a rate of 2,000 vehicles per week, but Shanghai has been exporting vehicles to the European market for some time, so it’s not far-fetched to believe that this configuration might also be produced in China.

