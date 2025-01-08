Tesla Model Y is Sweden’s most popular vehicle for the second year in a row

By

For the second year in a row, the Tesla Model Y became the favorite vehicle of Swedish car buyers.

This was despite Sweden’s Top 10 most popular vehicles of 2024 being dominated by Volvo’s offerings.

The Tesla Model Y and Sweden:

As per statistics reported by Mobility Sweden, the Tesla Model Y was the country’s most popular vehicle for the second year in a row.

Over the course of 2024, a total of 18,293 Model Y units were registered in Sweden.

Interestingly enough, as many as 45% of the Model Y buyers during the year were private individuals. This is quite unique for a premium vehicle like the Model Y, as noted in a CarUp report.

Apart from the Model Y’s bang-for-the-buck nature, a key driver for the all-electric crossover’s sales in Sweden last year was likely Tesla’s zero-interest program, which ushered in a lot of sales.

For context, a total of 16,461 Model Y units were registered in Sweden in 2023.

Volvo’s stellar 2024 in Sweden:

Volvo had a stellar 2024 in Sweden, with the XC60 becoming the country’s best-selling vehicle with a combustion engine in 2024.

The Volvo XC60 was also the second most popular vehicle in 2024, just behind the Tesla Model Y with 14,992 registrations over the year.

The Volvo EX40, EX30, and V60 were Sweden’s third, fourth, and fifth most popular vehicles in 2024.

This meant that four of Sweden’s top ten vehicles in 2024 were Volvos.

What about the Tesla Model 3?

The Tesla Model 3 saw a total of 3,477 registrations in 2024.

This was enough to make the Model 3 Sweden’s 13th most popular car last year.

While the Model 3’s 3,477 registrations in 2024 is a far cry from the Model Y’s dominating sales figures, it does represent a 15.3% improvement over the all-electric sedan’s 3,016 registrations in 2023.

