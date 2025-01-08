Tesla Model Y is Sweden’s most popular vehicle for the second year in a row

For the second year in a row, the Tesla Model Y became the favorite vehicle of Swedish car buyers.
This was despite Sweden’s Top 10 most popular vehicles of 2024 being dominated by Volvo’s offerings.
The Tesla Model Y and Sweden:
- As per statistics reported by Mobility Sweden, the Tesla Model Y was the country’s most popular vehicle for the second year in a row.
- Over the course of 2024, a total of 18,293 Model Y units were registered in Sweden.
- Interestingly enough, as many as 45% of the Model Y buyers during the year were private individuals. This is quite unique for a premium vehicle like the Model Y, as noted in a CarUp report.
- Apart from the Model Y’s bang-for-the-buck nature, a key driver for the all-electric crossover’s sales in Sweden last year was likely Tesla’s zero-interest program, which ushered in a lot of sales.
- For context, a total of 16,461 Model Y units were registered in Sweden in 2023.
Volvo’s stellar 2024 in Sweden:
- Volvo had a stellar 2024 in Sweden, with the XC60 becoming the country’s best-selling vehicle with a combustion engine in 2024.
- The Volvo XC60 was also the second most popular vehicle in 2024, just behind the Tesla Model Y with 14,992 registrations over the year.
- The Volvo EX40, EX30, and V60 were Sweden’s third, fourth, and fifth most popular vehicles in 2024.
- This meant that four of Sweden’s top ten vehicles in 2024 were Volvos.
What about the Tesla Model 3?
- The Tesla Model 3 saw a total of 3,477 registrations in 2024.
- This was enough to make the Model 3 Sweden’s 13th most popular car last year.
- While the Model 3’s 3,477 registrations in 2024 is a far cry from the Model Y’s dominating sales figures, it does represent a 15.3% improvement over the all-electric sedan’s 3,016 registrations in 2023.
