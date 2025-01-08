Tesla Giga Shanghai named “Green Supply Chain Management Company of the Year”

By

Tesla VP Grace Tao recently highlighted one of the most underrated aspects of the electric vehicle maker’s Giga Shanghai facility.

As per the executive, Giga Shanghai is not just productive—it is also equipped with a number of systems that make it very environmentally friendly.

Giga Shanghai and the environment:

As noted by Tao, Tesla’s Gigafactory Shanghai facility was awarded the title of “Green Supply Chain Management Company of the Year” by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Tesla is the only automaker that was included in the MIIT’s list.

The MIIT also highlighted Giga Shanghai’s water usage recycling model as a typical case study in sustainable processes.

Outside Giga Shanghai’s workshop, Tesla has built a large fish tank with koi fish. The fish live in treated factory wastewater.

Previous posts from the executive have noted that Giga Shanghai recycles about 98% of the water that it uses.

This suggests that more than 400,000 tons of recycled water are recycled at Giga Shanghai every year.

Giga Shanghai’s role:

Giga Shanghai is not Tesla’s largest factory by footprint, but it is the company’s largest factory by output.

As of the Q3 2024 Update Letter, Giga Shanghai was listed with an estimated annual output of over 950,000 vehicles per year, the highest of any Tesla factory to date.

Giga Shanghai only produces the Tesla Model Y crossover and the Model 3 sedan.

The facility is also Tesla’s primary vehicle export hub.

Giga Shanghai-made vehicles have been delivered all over the world, from Europe to the Asia-Pacific region and to countries like Australia and New Zealand.

In late September 2024, Tesla China celebrated 1 million vehicle exports from Giga Shanghai.

