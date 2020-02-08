Tesla Model Y tire size and specifications have leaked on TireRack

Popular tire distributor TireRack leaked tire sizes and specs for the Tesla Model Y ahead of its initial deliveries planned for March according to the electric vehicle maker.

Tire Rack listed the tire sizes for the Model Y Long Range, Model Y Performance, and the Model Y Performance upgrade on their site. This gives future owners a look into what tires will be available for the Model Y variant they purchased.

The descriptions of each specific tire are as follows:

2020 TESLA MODEL Y LONG RANGE:

19″: 255/45 (114mm sidewall, 711mm diameter)

20″: 255/40 (102mm sidewall, 711mm diameter)

19″: 255/45 (114mm sidewall, 711mm diameter)

Front: 21″ 255/35 (89mm sidewall, 711mm diameter)

Rear: 21″ 275/35 (97mm sidewall, 726mm diameter)

The design studio for the Model Y on Tesla’s website shows Goodyear’s Eagle Touring tires which maintain a strong rating on TireRack.

However, if the Performance variant is selected with the Performance Upgrade, the design studio then shows the Model Y with Pirelli P-Zero tires. The P-Zero tire is recommended for “Ultra High Performance” according to Pirelli’s website, and it may be perfect for those who intend to take full advantage of the Model Y’s 3.5 second 0-60 time and 155 MPH top speed.

However, other tires may be more suitable for Model Y owners. It would depend on how each owner intends to use their vehicle for or the climate of their location.

TireRack recommends certain tires for each specific trim of the Model Y as well. The site states Model Y Long Range and Performance are best with the Bridgestone Turanza Quiettrack, while the Model Y Performance with the Upgrade would benefit most from the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S.

TireRack listing Model Y tire sized early gives future owners of Tesla’s crossover SUV plenty of time to go through the options for their vehicle. While Tesla fits the vehicle standard with one tire and TireRack recommends another, it is ultimately up to the owner to decide which rubber will be on their Model Y.

Tesla has both the Long Range and Performance variants of the Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive Powertrain available for purchase on its website. It has also added the option of a Performance upgrade, which could increase the top speed by 10 MPH, and equipped the vehicle with an upgraded brake package, lowered suspension, Überturbine Wheels, and Aluminum alloy pedals.

The Long Range variant is available for $52,990 and the Performance options are both listed for $60,990.