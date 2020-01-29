Tesla Model Y first deliveries set for March: 315 miles EPA-range estimated

Upon the release of Tesla’s Q4 2019 Update Letter, the company has once again reported that its production ramp is ahead of schedule for the Model Y. Tesla has formally announced that it has begun its production ramp in January 2020. The company also stated that the Environmental Protection Agency has increased the Model Y’s Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive range to 315 miles from its original 280-mile rating.

Tesla noted that the pace of its producing vehicles has improved significantly. Crediting the improvements the company has made in its production of the Model 3 in the United States, the Fremont factory has started producing the Model Y and expects to produce 500,000 units of the crossover each year. The vehicle is planned to enter production at Giga Shanghai in 2021.

Credit: Tesla

Tesla expects to begin delivering the Model Y crossover by the end of Q1 2020. “The ramp of Model Y will be gradual as we will be adding additional machinery in various production shops. After such expansions are done by mid-2020, installed combined Model 3 and Model Y capacity should reach 500,000 units per year,” Tesla wrote.

On top of the news that production and deliveries for the Model Y will happen ahead of schedule, Tesla also announced that the EPA formally increased its AWD variant from 280 to 315 miles.

“Due to continued engineering progress of the Model Y all-wheel drive (AWD), we have been able to increase its maximum EPA range to 315 miles, compared to our previous estimate of 280 miles. This extends Model Y’s lead as the most energy-efficient electric SUV in the world,” the company stated.

Initially, the Model Y’s first deliveries were anticipated for the end of 2020. However, Tesla announced during its 2019 Q3 earnings call that the vehicle’s production availability was ahead of schedule and the company formally moved its anticipated delivery dates forward to Summer 2020.

As Tesla enthusiasts have shared numerous sightings of the Model Y over the past months, the company has worked intensively to perfect its first crossover vehicle. It appears that Tesla’s diligent work toward perfecting the production quality of the Model Y has paid off as its production ramp has started ahead of schedule and the company will begin delivering the vehicle by the end of March 2020.

The Model Y will be available in four variants: the Standard Range RWD, and Long Range options available with RWD, AWD, and Performance powertrains. The vehicles will cost $39,000, $48,000, $52,000, and $61,000 respectively.