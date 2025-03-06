Tesla Model Y tops South Korea import sales in February 2025

The Tesla Model Y led South Korea’s imported car market in February 2025 with 2,038 units sold, as per data from the Korea Automobile Importers & Distributors Association (KAIDA).

Total imported passenger car registrations in South Korea climbed 24.4% to 21,199 units from 16,237 a year ago. Tesla ranked third at 2,222 units, behind BMW (6,274) and Mercedes-Benz (4,663).

Model Y Classic Still A Strong Seller

The Model Y that performed well in South Korea last month was the Model Y classic variant, which Tesla is already phasing out. Its strong sales highlight Tesla’s strong presence in South Korea, where BMW beat Mercedes-Benz for the top brand spot last month.

Following the Tesla Model Y classic in the country’s import segment was the Mercedes-Benz E-Class and the BMW 5 Series. Tesla’s overall 2,222 registrations for February trailed BMW and Mercedes-Benz, but they surpassed Lexus (1,337) and Volvo (1,046), as per a report from Viva100. S.Korea's February Import Car Best Selling Car (Old) Model Y! pic.twitter.com/PvxmLNiQE6— Tsla Chan (@Tslachan) March 6, 2025

Import Fuel Mix

Hybrids led South Korea’s import registrations with 13,013 units (64.4%), followed by EVs at 3,757 (18.6%) and gasoline at 3,226 (16%). Diesel lagged at 203 units (1%). A look at these numbers suggests that the Tesla Model Y classic commanded the lion’s share of South Korea’s EV imports last month.

What the KAIDA Vice Chairman says

KAIDA Vice Chairman Jeong Yoon-yeong issued a comment about the results:

“In February, new registrations of imported passenger vehicles increased compared to the previous month due to the registration of electric vehicles following the confirmation of electric vehicle subsidies and the new car effect of some brands,” the KAIDA executive noted.