Tesla highlights next-gen autonomy with FSD beta in AI recruitment call

Tesla has highlighted its vast neural network for the Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta, this time as a call to recruitment for people interested in working on the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) team.

On Friday, the Tesla AI page on X shared a post featuring video from the automaker’s vehicles, followed by job listings, including two AI Research Scientist roles, one for the broader foundation models and another for generative modeling within the subject.

In the post, Tesla also writes that “Tesla AI is building next-generation autonomy on a single foundation video network that directly drives the car,” adding that users should “Join the team and build state-of-the-art end-to-end models using massive fleet data on one of the world’s largest training clusters.

The post also shows off 15 separate frames of footage showing front-facing angles from the company’s vehicles, as you can see below.

In addition to the two jobs posted on X, Tesla has several open positions within the Autopilot and Robotics arm of the company listed on its careers website. These listings feature roles such as the Senior Software Engineer for Autopilot AI deployment, the Data Annotation Specialist and Supervisor, the Senior Distributed Storage Engineer, the Senior Software Integration Engineer and many more.

The post also comes ahead of Tesla’s release of the FSD version 12, which is expected to feature end-to-end AI and drop the “beta” moniker, while moving away from the use of several lines of human code to a 99-percent AI system and neural network based on vast amounts of video. Just over a week ago, CEO Elon Musk confirmed that FSD v12 was rolling out to employees with a simple “Yes” response to someone asking about the version on X.

Musk also called the alpha build of the FSD v12 back in August, even going on to call the software “mind-blowing.” In October, the FSD beta program officially surpassed 500,000 cumulative miles driven, representing a significant milestone as the system continues to improve as its AI is trained on real-world data.

