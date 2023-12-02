The Boring Company completes Vegas Westgate-2 tunnel with Prufrock-1

By

Elon Musk-led tunneling company The Boring Company has completed a new tunnel in Las Vegas as it continues to make progress on a larger loop covering much of the city’s downtown.

On Friday, The Boring Company page on X posted saying that the Prufrock-1 tunneling machine has completed the Westgate-2 tunnel, marking the massive tool’s fourth tunnel constructed in the city. In addition to Prufrock-1, the post also says that its the seventh tunnel the company has built in Las Vegas, while the other three were completed using Godot and its latest iteration of the Prufrock machine, the Prufrock-2.

The post also included a photo of Prufrock-1 emerging from the construction site beside the Westgate hotel, which you can see below.

On the cradle! Prufrock-1 has officially completed the Westgate-2 tunnel. This is the 4th tunnel Prufrock-1 has constructed in Vegas, and the 7th overall Vegas Loop tunnel (other 3 tunnels were completed using Godot and Prufrock-2). Open to the general public in Q1 2024!… pic.twitter.com/wDhjxID7jj — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) December 2, 2023

The company initially reached the Westgate and Encore hotels in July, both of which are on the outskirts of the area currently being used by The Boring Company’s first underground loop.

The Westgate-2 tunnel comes as a part of the company’s larger Vegas loop and in addition to the initial Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) loop, which is currently active after having been built in roughly a year. The first loop of the underground tunnel system includes three stations over about 1.7 miles of underground tunnels.

You can see the full map of stations The Boring Company eventually plans to include in the Vegas loop, along with the Westgate station at the Northernmost end of the LVCC loop.

According to the company’s website, it has set a medium-term goal that the Prufrock machines will be able to outpace one-tenth of the speed of human walking, which it says is around 7 miles per day. Currently, the Prufrock machines can already tunnel more than 1 mile per week, which is roughly six times faster than the company’s last boring machine, the Godot.

In late September, The Boring Company held an Engineering Day recruiting event at its Bastrop, Texas facility, during which the company talked about and showed off its Prufrock machine, with the discussions lasting much longer than originally planned.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

The Boring Company completes Vegas Westgate-2 tunnel with Prufrock-1