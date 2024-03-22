Tesla no longer AI training compute constrained: Elon Musk

By

Tesla Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta and Autopilot users may see more rapid improvements to their advanced driver-assist systems in the coming months. This was hinted at recently by CEO Elon Musk, who noted in a post on X that Tesla is no longer AI training compute constrained.

Musk’s comments were posted as a response to noted tech author and futurist Robert Scoble, who stated in a post on X that Tesla AI is “very underrated.” Scoble also argued that those who think Tesla has competition in the self-driving segment are wrong. Scoble’s comments carry some weight, considering his presence in the tech sector since 1993 and his experience with self-driving technology.

Musk, in his response, noted that most people really have no idea of the potential of Tesla’s AI efforts. He also noted that improvements to the company’s advanced driver-assist systems would be accelerating more rapidly since Tesla is no longer compute-constrained. “Yeah, 99% of people have no idea. And improvement will accelerate dramatically now that we are no longer AI training compute constrained,” Musk wrote.

Musk’s update was received with much excitement from electric vehicle and Tesla enthusiasts, many of whom have been waiting for the electric vehicle maker to issue such an update. Training FSD and Autopilot’s neural networks takes an enormous amount of compute, which is arguably one of the reasons why Tesla itself has pursued the development of its Dojo Supercomputer and why the company invested a substantial amount of resources into an Nvidia-powered AI cluster.

With this in mind, Elon Musk’s recent updates on X may suggest that Tesla’s Nvidia training compute cluster is doing very well or Project Dojo has achieved a notable degree of usefulness. Either of these possibilities would be great news for Tesla’s FSD and Autopilot efforts, as they suggest an accelerated rate of updates and optimizations for the advanced driver-assist systems.

