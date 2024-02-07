Tesla FSD Beta’s launch in Europe takes a potential step forward

By

Tesla FSD (Full Self-Driving) Beta’s launch in Europe might have gained some traction after the United Nations Economic Commission (UNECE) for Europe added DCAS (Driver Control Assistance Systems) regulations to its provisional agenda.

Tesla has been working on releasing FSD Beta in Europe for some time. In May 2023, two Tesla vehicles in Europe received FSD Beta, exciting owners in the region. Tesla owner’s manuals released in November 2023 hinted that the company was preparing to roll out FSD Beta to more European drivers.

Tesla FSD Beta’s launch in Europe has taken some time because the EU’s regulations on autonomous driving systems differ from those in North America. The UNECE’s next session could clarify regulations on DCAS features, helping Tesla roll out FSD Beta faster.

The UNECE plans to hold its 192nd session in Geneva from March 5 to 8, 2024. The Proposal for a new UN Regulation on Driver Control Assistance was recently added to its provisional agenda at item 4.12.1. If the UNECE adopts the proposal, the regulation could be implemented as early as September 2024, paving the way for Tesla FSD Beta’s launch in Europe.

The UNECE places DCAS as a subset of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) because it can stabilize or maneuver vehicles while active. The proposed regulation builds on UN Regulation No.79, adopted in 2018, and covers a broader range of ADAS technologies.

The proposal will enable the approval of DCAS features, including assistance in braking, accelerating, and overtaking. The UNECE states that the DCAS regulation will not cover full driving automation.

The UNECE will require manufacturers to implement strategies ensuring drivers fully understand the extent and limitations of DCAS capabilities. It will also require manufacturers to develop features that ensure drivers remain engaged while driving with DCAS activated.

