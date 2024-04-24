By

The Tesla Optimus humanoid robot could start selling externally by 2025. Tesla seems to be making record progress in developing Optimus.

The Tesla bot is already performing simple tasks at the company’s factories. A job post published a few months ago hints that Tesla Optimus robots have been or will be shipped to gigafactories across the United States.

“We are able to do simple factory tasks or at least, I should say, factory tasks in the lab. We do think we will have Optimus in limited production in the natural factory itself, doing useful tasks before the end of this year. And then I think we may be able to sell it externally by the end of next year. These are just guesses,” said Elon Musk during the TSLA Q1 2024 earnings call.

The latest Tesla earnings call revealed that the company is fully embracing AI development as an integral part of its identity.

“But I think Cathie Wood said it best. Like really, we should be thought of as an AI or robotics company.

“If you value Tesla as just like an auto company, you just have to — fundamentally, it’s just the wrong framework, and if you ask the wrong question, then the right answer is impossible. So, I mean, if somebody doesn’t believe Tesla is going to solve autonomy, I think they should not be an investor in the company. Like that is, but we will, and we are, and then you have a car that goes from 10 hours of use a week, like an hour and a half a day, to probably 50%, but it costs the same,” commented Musk

Musk is confident that Tesla will solve autonomy for vehicles with or without him. However, Optimus development is another matter altogether since it has its own risks. Earlier this year, Elon Musk said he wanted to obtain 25% voting control in Tesla to see that Optimus’ development was safe and done properly.

Tesla Optimus could start selling externally by 2025