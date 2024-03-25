By

Tesla is seeking a Service Technical Writer to create user guides for its humanoid robot Optimus. The company seems to be making significant progress on the Tesla bot and has opened a few jobs to prove it.

Tesla recently posted a job vacancy for a technical writer. The job’s description states:

“We are looking for a skilled Service Technical Writer with a passion for robotics and a strong background in technical communication to join our team. The Service Technical Writer will be responsible for creating comprehensive and user-friendly documentation for our robotic systems, including service manuals, troubleshooting guides, maintenance procedures, and training materials.

“The ideal candidate will have excellent writing skills, technical proficiency, and the ability to translate complex technical information into clear and concise documentation that meets the needs of our customers and service technicians.”

Tesla’s technical writer for Optimus will work with all the teams actively developing the humanoid robot, including the engineering and product management teams. The technical writer will also work with customer support and service teams.

The technical writer position hints that the Tesla bot is closer to launch than ever before. Last week, Tesla posted a new job opening, teasing field tests for Optimus at the company’s various gigafactories. According to the job description for a Technical Program Manager, Tesla is looking for someone prepared “to drive the deployment of robots for trial applications.”

At the Q4 and Full Year 2023 earnings call, Elon Musk estimated that a few Tesla bot units might start shipping to customers by 2025. Tesla’s recent Optimus-related job vacancies hint that the company is on track to meet Musk’s estimates.

“You know, Tesla is arguably already the biggest robot maker in the world; it’s just a four-wheeled robot. So, Optimus is a, you know, a humanoid robot with arms and legs. It’s by far the most sophisticated humanoid robot that’s being developed anywhere in the world. I think we’ve got a good chance of shipping some number of Optimus units next year. But like I said, this — this is a brand-new product,” said Elon Musk during the TSLA earnings call.

