Tesla outsold this luxury brand globally for the first time in 2024

Tesla’s global vehicle sales overtook those of one luxury automaker for the first time last year, despite the company also seeing its deliveries drop slightly from the prior year.

Volkswagen-owned luxury automaker Audi released its global sales this week, and for the first time ever, Tesla has outsold the German company on the global leaderboards, according to a report from Bloomberg. While Tesla announced that it sold 1.79 million vehicles for a drop of about 1.1 percent, Audi said it sold just 1.67 million vehicles across the world, marking a drop of 12 percent year over year.

The news marks the first time that Tesla has outsold the automaker throughout global markets, and it comes as German automakers have struggled with demand for their vehicles amidst a transition to electric models. Particularly, Audi’s sales saw drops in Germany, China and North America, while battery-electric deliveries dropped by about 8 percent to roughly 164,000 for Audi.

As can be seen in the graphic, 2024 is also the first year Audi hasn’t seen a sales increase in the last several years, with the company in 2023 selling about 1.9 million units.

In the U.S. alone, Audi sold 23,152 units, falling behind Tesla, the dominant market leader with 633,000 in the market, and a number of other automakers including General Motors (GM) (114,432), Ford (97,865), Hyundai (61,797), BMW (50,981), and a few others still. Audi did outsell its parent company Volkswagen in the U.S., with the fellow German automaker posting 18,183 deliveries in Tesla’s home market.

Audi has also announced plans to retire a factory in Brussels, Belgium, largely due to low demand for the company’s electric Q8 e-tron SUV, which the automaker currently builds there.

