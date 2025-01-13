Elon Musk explains why he continues to help despite being hated

By

To state that Elon Musk is not particularly liked in several corners of the internet and the globe would be an understatement.

Despite his polarizing persona, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO has spent the weekend utilizing several of his resources to help out recovery efforts in areas affected by the LA wildfires.

Musk’s reaction to the LA wildfires:

Mobile Tesla Powerwall Units and Starlink satellite internet systems have been deployed to help power non-profits operating in areas affected by the wildfires, as per Tesla’s official X account.

A fleet of Tesla Cybertrucks with Starlink satellites installed have also been deployed to provide internet connectivity to affected areas.

Two Megapack Chargers have been deployed to help relieve congestion in areas that have lost power due to Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS).

Another Megapack Charger was deployed in Altadena at the Sheriff’s Station to help provide support for first responders.

We are going to position Cybertrucks with Starlinks and free WiFi in a grid pattern in the areas that most need it in the greater LA/Malibu area https://t.co/oWilgDyVh5 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2025

Musk’s comments:

Amidst Tesla’s efforts, some users on X pointed out that Musk is doing all these efforts to help despite California generally not liking him or the U.S. president-elect.

In a response, Musk noted that while this is true for some people in California, and while media coverage of his actions would most certainly be negative, it is still worth helping.

“That is true of some people in California, and the press will of course accuse me of grandstanding, but, if this helps save even one house or maybe even someone’s life, we should still do it,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

That is true of some people in California, and the press will of course accuse me of grandstanding, but, if this helps save even one house or maybe even someone’s life, we should still do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 12, 2025

A Musk-shaped target:

Musk has always been polarizing, but his controversial nature has become even more prominent in the past year.

This became especially notable when Musk publicly backed U.S. president-elect Donald Trump during his campaign period.

In October 2024, Musk noted that he was upgrading his security after a German publication labeled him “Public Enemy No. 2,” just behind Trump.

Considering Tesla’s polarizing nature, as well as Musk’s billionaire status and his close relationship with the U.S. president-elect, Musk is constantly bashed today.

This is quite prominent in online platforms such as Reddit, where Musk is typically mocked for his appearance, alleged lack of intelligence, and the alleged failures of his companies and products–and where some users celebrate the idea of Musk being assassinated just like the late UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was gunned down in early December.

