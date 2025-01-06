Tesla vs. competition: How many BEVs did OEMs sell in the U.S. in 2024?

By

Tesla remained the dominant seller of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) in the U.S. last year, with early estimates showing that the company sold more than most of its competitors combined. While data isn’t yet available for every automaker selling BEVs in the U.S., we took the time to compile some of the earliest estimates available for 2024 BEV sales, giving us an idea of where Tesla’s competitors landed in the year’s sales.

According to Cox Automotive, automakers sold 1.3 million BEVs in the U.S. in 2024, making up 8 percent of the total market share of nearly 16 million vehicles sold across powertrain types. EV sales also jumped in Q4 to 356,000 vehicles, marking a 12 percent jump year over year.

Cox also expects EV deliveries to surpass 1.5 million in the U.S. in 2025, while 2023 deliveries topped out at 1.2 million.

General Motors (GM) and Ford took up the second and third spots in U.S. BEV sales in 2024, both following Tesla, which held first place decisively. GM’s BEV sales were made up of the Cadillac Lyriq, the GMC Hummer EV, the GMC Sierra EV, the Silverado EV, and the BrightDrop EV600 commercial van. Ford’s BEV sales were comprised of the Mustang Mach-E, the F-150 Lightning, and the E-Transit.

Toyota was one of the few other manufacturers to release specific U.S. and BEV data, with the latter being made up of those from the BZ4X and Lexus RZ. The vast majority of Toyota’s “electrified” vehicles is comprised of hybrid and plugin hybrid powertrains, along with the Mirai which sports a fuel cell powertrain. All of these electrified vehicle types are excluded from the figure below.

Hyundai’s BEV figure was made up of Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, and Kona BEV sales, the latter of which is also offered in a hybrid version. The company’s subsidiary Kia had BEV sales including the battery-electric EV6 and EV9, and while the automaker also sells a BEV version of the Niro, it did not separate the vehicle’s hybrid and BEV versions in its report released last week.

It’s worth noting that Tesla doesn’t share figures for individual market sales, though the maker was estimated by Cox Automotive to have sold about 633,000 units to maintain the clear leader in the market. Others, such as Lucid and Rivian, deliver the vast majority of their vehicles in the U.S., though they do not break out region-specific figures. Meanwhile, similar estimates for the brands have not yet been shared publicly.

Audi had 23,152 BEVs sold in the U.S. made up of its e-tron Q4, Q6, Q8, and GT lineups, while its parent company, Volkswagen, sold blank units comprised of the ID.4 and newly launched ID.Buzz, which was only sold in the market in the fourth quarter. BMW sold its battery-electric i4, i5, i7, and iX models in the U.S. last year.

Nissan’s BEVs included the Leaf and the Ariya, which saw year-to-date sales increases of 57 and 47 percent, respectively.

Cox Automotive is also expected to unveil its 2024 EV Sales report in the coming weeks, which should shed light on many of the automakers that have not shared market-specific figures.

You can see some estimates from Cox Automotive on the top EV makers in the U.S. in 2024 below, along with some figures directly from each automaker. Additionally, the source of the figures are linked near the bottom of the page.

How many BEVs did automakers sell in the U.S. in 2024?

Tesla: 633,000 (Cox Auto estimate) GM: 114,432 Ford: 97,865 Hyundai: 61,797 BMW: 50,981 Nissan: 31,024 Toyota: 28,267 Audi: 23,152 Volkswagen: 18,183

BEV sales in 2024 for OEMs that don’t release U.S. data, or for which estimates are not yet released

Kia : 43,732 (excluding Niro BEV figures, as these weren’t separated from plugin versions)

: 43,732 (excluding Niro BEV figures, as these weren’t separated from plugin versions) Lucid : 10,241 (includes deliveries in Canada and Europe)

: 10,241 (includes deliveries in Canada and Europe) Rivian : 51,579 (includes deliveries in Canada)

: 51,579 (includes deliveries in Canada) Mercedes-Benz : 2024 sales not yet released or estimated

: 2024 sales not yet released or estimated VinFast: 2024 sales not yet released or estimated

You can see detailed sales results from each automaker using the links below, with most breaking out specific U.S. data. Figures for other companies that don’t break out region-specific numbers, such as Tesla, are based on estimates from Cox Automotive.

Audi | BMW | Ford | GM | Hyundai | Lucid | Nissan | Rivian | Tesla | Toyota | Volkswagen

Note: This article was published with the most up-to-date information available, though it will be updated as additional estimates and figures are released.

