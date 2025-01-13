Tesla plans to kick off new Model Y ‘Juniper’ at Giga Berlin: Here’s when

By

Tesla is planning to kick off production of the new Model Y, known as “Juniper” or “Opal” very soon, just a few days after launching it in China last week.

Last Thursday, Tesla launched what is the newest iteration of the all-electric crossover Model Y in China.

Speculation on whether Tesla would develop a new Model Y has persisted for weeks, but it was finally confirmed last week after the automaker put it up for sale on the company’s website.

Two configurations were launched in China and some surrounding markets, like Australia, last week: a Rear-Wheel-Drive and an All-Wheel Drive. Tesla also introduced a “Launch Edition,” which comes with some exclusive materials and badges.

Tesla also added several other features, some of which are geared toward an improvement of the Full Self-Driving suite.

Now, it appears that Tesla is moving toward expanding production of the new Model Y to other markets and factories, as German media is reporting that employees at Gigafactory Berlin are being told by management that they will start building the refreshed vehicle as early as Tuesday.

This could be a huge development for Tesla as a company as the Model Y was already the best-selling vehicle in Germany in 2024, with 29,896 units sold in the country, according to EU-EVs.

It was also the best seller in Europe last year as 159,211 units were sold across the EU. The Model 3 was second, with 81,156 units sold. Tesla held 15.8 percent of the EU’s electric vehicle market last year, beating Volkswagen, which had 9.6 percent.

The new design could encourage recent buyers to upgrade. This could translate to quite a few repeat sales for Tesla as it moves forward and hopes to grow deliveries to over two million this year.

