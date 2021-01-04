Tesla signs new pricing agreement for Panasonic battery cells from Japan

A Form 8-K recently submitted to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has revealed that Tesla has entered into a 2021 pricing agreement with longtime battery partner Panasonic. The agreement is effective from October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2022, and it involves battery cells manufactured in Japan.

“On December 29, 2020, Tesla, Inc. and Tesla Motors Netherlands B.V. (together, “Tesla”) and Panasonic Corporation of North America and Sanyo Electric Co., Ltd. (together, “Panasonic”) entered into a 2021 Pricing Agreement (Japan Cells) (the “Agreement”), effective as of October 1, 2020 until March 31, 2022, relating to the supply by Panasonic of lithium-ion battery cells manufactured by Panasonic in Japan.

“The Agreement is subject to the Supply Agreement between Tesla and Panasonic (and/or their respective affiliates) dated October 5, 2011, as amended, and sets forth, among other things, specific terms with respect to pricing, production capacity commitments, purchase volume commitments and planned investments over the term of the Agreement.”

“Tesla and Panasonic (and/or their respective affiliates) have also entered into other previously disclosed agreements relating to the production and supply of lithium-ion battery cells.”

While the specifics of Tesla’s new pricing agreement with Panasonic have not been announced so far, lithium-ion batteries that are imported from Japan are known to be used by Tesla in the Model S and Model X. A new pricing agreement suggests that some updates may be in store for the battery cells that are used in the flagship sedan and SUV.

Recent reports from Nikkei Asia have stated that Panasonic will build a prototype production line for Tesla’s 4680 cells at its “existing facilities,” an initiative that will cost tens of millions of dollars. Back in October, Panasonic’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Hirokazu Umeda also noted that preparations for the buildout of prototype 4680 production lines were initiated after Battery Day.

Last month, Tesla opted to shut down the Model S and Model X line in the Fremont factory. This fueled speculations that the company is making the necessary preparations to roll out a number of updates, or a “refresh” of sorts, for the two flagship vehicles. The Model S and Model X lines in the Fremont Factory are poised to resume operations on January 11, 2021.

Below is Tesla’s Form 8-K listing its new pricing agreement with Panasonic.

Tesla New Battery Pricing Agreement Panasonic by Simon Alvarez on Scribd

