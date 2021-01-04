Tesla Gigafactory Berlin final permits poised to be issued in four weeks: report

After the holidays, the Tesla Gigafactory Berlin site has returned to full operations, with work on the complex being conducted around the clock. Amidst these activities, reports from a veteran German media outlet has indicated that the final permits for Gigafactory Berlin could be issued in about four weeks.

So far, the construction of Gigafactory Berlin has been accomplished through the use of provisional individual permits, which allowed the electric car maker to build sections of the upcoming Model Y facility. Under this system, every step of the facility’s construction had to be checked and approved by the Brandenburg State Environment Agency. The setup worked for the most part, though it also opened the project to numerous delays.

No more Christmas and New Year's rest on the GIGABERLIN construction site! As of Monday, the workers will be working around the clock again. According to press information, the final operating permit can be issued in four weeks.https://t.co/XKTtPbezLj pic.twitter.com/vHUs5iDRGK — @GF4Tesla 🇩🇪 🏗️🏗️.build #GigaBerlin. (@Gf4Tesla) January 4, 2021

Fortunately, it appears that it would not be too long before the final permits for Gigafactory Berlin are secured by the electric car maker. According to information gathered by veteran news agency B.Z., an approval for the Giga Berlin project under the Federal Immission Control Act should come around the end of January to the beginning of February.

“I assume that the State Environment Agency will bring the process to a conclusion quickly,” Brandenburg Environment Minister Axel Vogel remarked.

Vogel added



"I assume that the State Environmental Agency will bring the procedure to a speedy conclusion" — Alex (@alex_avoigt) January 4, 2021

Interestingly enough, it appears that the recent lawsuits brought against Gigafactory Berlin’s construction ended up accelerating the approval process for the electric vehicle factory. “Basically, the environmental associations did us a big favor. Because in the judgment, the court confirmed that the positive forecast for the final approval is likely. That’s why I look forward to the further procedure with confidence,” Vogel added.

Gigafactory Berlin is pivotal to Tesla’s expansion plans in the European region, with the electric car maker looking to start Model Y production on site sometime this year. CEO Elon Musk also revealed that the Germany-based facility will feature a battery cell production plant that would be capable of producing 100 GWh of batteries per year, over double the capacity of Gigafactory Nevada today.

Don’t hesitate to contact us for news tips. Just send a message to tips@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.