Tesla Philippines builds its first Supercharger station

Tesla is steadily expanding its reach in the Philippines. Just weeks after launching its first store in the country, the electric vehicle maker has built its first Supercharger station.

Interestingly enough, Tesla ended up building its first Supercharger in the Philippines even before it delivered its first car in the country.

Tesla Philippines’ first Supercharger:

Tesla Philippines’ first Supercharger is located at Uptown Mall, the same location where the flagship Tesla Philippines Experience Center is located.

Uptown Mall is located in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), a central business district and one of Metro Manila’s most upscale areas.

Based on images shared by the official Tesla Charging account, Tesla Philippines’ first Supercharger is equipped with four V4 stalls.

Estimates suggest that a Model 3 or Model Y will cost about PHP 1,140 (about $20) to fully charge in the Supercharger at Uptown Mall. That’s roughly equal to the price of 20 liters (5.28 gallons) of gasoline, or less than half a full tank of a popular seven-seater like the Mitsubishi Xpander, which is powered by a 1.5-liter engine.

Tesla Philippines fast facts:

Tesla Philippines only sells the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y.

Both vehicles are imported from Gigafactory Shanghai.

The Model 3 and Model Y are competitively priced—comparable in cost to mainstream vehicles like the Toyota Camry Hybrid and the Honda CR-V—at least if bought in cash.

If financed, the Model 3 and Model Y are offered with a steep 29% add-on rate for a 60-month loan.

First deliveries for the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are expected early 2025.

A very young EV market:

Electric vehicles are still very new in the Philippines, so Tesla would have to battle a lot of misconceptions from domestic car owners.

These include misconceptions about the power, range, and reliability of electric vehicles.

That said, the Philippines is a small country, so the range of the Model 3 and Model Y is likely more than adequate to satisfy the needs of Filipino drivers.

